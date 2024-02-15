[January 03, 2024] New England Orthopedic Surgeons Selects athenahealth to Transform Patient Experience, Optimize Performance, and Support Continued Growth Tweet

athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that New England Orthopedic Surgeons (NEOS) is implementing athenaOne, athenahealth's cloud-based suite of integrated electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions. NEOS selected athenahealth to support the organization's continued growth as it brings intuitive healthcare technology into its practice. The large, community-focused orthopedic practice will leverage athenaOne to enhance patient-centric care and optimize operations. "Our IT decision-makers and clinicians selected athenahealth out of a number of solution providers due to its long-standing reputation in the orthopedic community, commitment to customer success, and what the company delivers in terms of functionality and value for the price," said Anthony Rino, executive director at NEOS. "Our goal was to find one integrated, innovative solution to transform the patient experience while at the same time increasing efficiencies, improving our claims process, and allowing us to recoup money a little more quickly. athenahealth is the partner that was best positioned to help us accomplish all those goals." NEOS is a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders, aiming to provide the highest quality of care for the evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients. With more than 50 providers, the high-volume medical group is the only sub-specialized comprehensive orthopedic surgical practice in Western Massachusetts. "We see between 500 to 800 patients daily, so to keep up with that patient volume, it's imperative for us to utilize a modern platform that can support our growth and empower us to move away from antiquated and time-consuming tasks," said Rino. "For example, with athenahealth's patient potal, we can streamline the patient intake process, engaging patients digitally long before they come in for a visit. This allows clinicians to make more informed discussions during patient encounters."



NEOS joins more than 155,000 providers on the athenahealth network - including over 6,500 orthopedic providers - and will benefit from the specialty-built orthopedic workflows in athenaOne, as well as from the relevant insights and benchmarking of orthopedic practices across the country. "We are excited to welcome New England Orthopedic Surgeons Group to our network, particularly given the passion they have for delivering high-quality care and a great patient experience," said Bret Connor, chief operating officer at athenahealth. "Our software and services have a track record of enabling high-performing orthopedic surgeons and this is an area of focus for us. We look forward to partnering with NEOS to drive greater staff efficiency, strengthened patient relationships through improved experiences, and faster revenue cycle turnaround, while their care team continues to deliver great patient care."

About athenahealth, Inc. athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We're inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com. About New England Orthopedic Surgeons Since 1987, New England Orthopedic Surgeons (NEOS) has made it our mission to serve patients in Western Massachusetts with the highest quality orthopedic care. With 21 Physicians, 31 highly trained Physician Assistants and Advance Practice Registered Nurses, and 215 dedicated employees, NEOS specializes in providing care for injuries and conditions impacting hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, hand, wrist, spine, specializing in sports medicine, fracture, trauma, physical therapy, and additional orthotic services. We have clinical areas located in North Hampton, East Longmeadow, Feeding Hills, Ludlow, and Springfield, with 5 additional physical therapy locations across Western Massachusetts. For over 30 years we have served this region with a strong tradition of community support, charitable giving, and our providers regularly devote time to The Shriners Hospital for Children. For more information, please visit www.neortho.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103175964/en/

