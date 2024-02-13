[December 20, 2023] New Murabba appoints AtkinsRéalis to masterplan the world's largest modern downtown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tweet

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), a fully-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia, has appointed AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, to support the design of the New Murabba masterplan, the world's largest modern downtown in Riyadh, and the Mukaab, an immersive destination that will revolutionize the way in which people experience hospitality, retail and leisure. A signing ceremony, attended by Sabah Barakat, Acting CEO, New Murabba Development Company, and Campbell Gray, CEO of AtkinsRéalis, Middle East & Africa, was held to mark this milestone and celebrate the ongoing support to deliver Riyadh's new iconic destination. Sabah Barakat, Acting CEO, New Murabba Development Company, commented "We are proud to recognize the important role that AtkinsRéalis has played so far in the translation of the incredible vision of this project into the design of the masterplan and the iconic Mukaab building. We're also pleased to recognize the ongoing involvement of AtkinsRéalis in this project through a series of recent contract awards relating to the further detailing and definition of the overall New Murabba masterplan and infrastructure design, as well as the concept design of the iconic Mukaab building." "As a world-leading engineering, design and project management organization, we believe that by connecting people, data and technology across our projects, transformational change to shape a better future for our planet is possible" said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "The New Murabba is set to redefine how we live, work and play in a sustainable manner that will boost the country's socio-economic development drive. We are proud to support NMDC with this innovative destination, realizing a brilliant vision and building a long-lasting legacy for Saudi Arabia and its future generations."



After successfully winning the international architectural and master planning competition for Riyadh's new icon, AtkinsRéalis will provide its world-class advisory, architecture, masterplanning and engineering services to deliver this groundbreaking project, a cornerstone to the visionary reinvention of the Kingdom's capital city. Contributing to the city's future development in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the New Murabba masterplan is inspired by Riyadh's original balance with nature, and its design is focused on a data-driven approach to sustainability, user convenience, reduction in the need for transport, walkability and people-centric design of its public realm. "The New Murabba is a visionary project and we are proud to have the opportunity to bring our global excellence and end-to-end capabilities, underpinned by digital expertise and holistic sustainable solutions, to help deliver this architectural and engineering marvel," said Philip Hoare, President, Engineering Services, AtkinsRéalis. "We are committed to supporting the Kingdom's continuous growth and building its local talent of the future. This iconic landmark will provide great career opportunities, where the brightest minds can unleash their full potential and help engineer a better future for Saudi Arabia."

AtkinsRéalis's competition-winning scheme is inspired by Najdi Architecture, with a focus on creating a futuristic landmark with deep contextual roots that blends Riyadh's cultural heritage with its future ambitions. The Mukaab, which means cube in Arabic, will be the world's largest immersive destination providing innovative experiences driven by digital and virtual technology. The Mukaab's exterior envelop shrouds an internal skyscraper, which will be one of the largest built structures in the world's history, standing 400m high, 400m wide, and 400m long. The design of the Mukaab will also include first-of-its-kind hospitality, F&B and retail facilities. About AtkinsRéalis Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn. SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

