New Survey of Federal Chief Data Officers Outlines Mission Challenges and Opportunities in the Age of AI
Data Foundation and Deloitte survey finds that 95 percent of CDOs will consider implementing artificial intelligence technologies in the next year, but face several barriers to success – including resources, skill gaps, and a lack of authority.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Foundation, in collaboration with Deloitte*, unveiled the 2023 Federal Chief Data Officer (CDO) Survey, which found that federal CDOs made much progress advancing data culture, governance, and analytics goals, but still experience consistent challenges accessing adequate resources, staff skills, and authorities.
The 2023 Federal CDO Survey also found that CDOs plan to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and other emerging technology in 2024. In order to successfully leverage these cutting-edge technologies, federal CDOs say they need more clarification from agency leadership about their roles and responsibilities.
"CDOs are making tremendous progress in better using data, often that the government has been collecting from the American public for years," said Nick Hart, President of the Data Foundation. "CDOs are key partners for program managers and the American people to enable data to be valuable and used, but CDOs also need the resources, guidance, and authority to ensure their role can effectively achieve the vision of the Evidence Act and be a core agency function."
The report on the survey, Enabling Mission Success: A 2023 Survey of Federal Chief Data Officers, offers insight into the evolving role f the federal CDO since the implementation of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, including the factors that enable and hinder CDO missions. Survey topics included organizational structure, resources, professional experience, CDO mission, collaboration, organizational strategy, challenges and guidance related to the CDO community, and the CDO role in emerging technologies.
"The 2023 Federal CDO survey underscores the continued expansion of the federal CDO role, including the critical function that federal CDOs play in their agency's efforts to successfully adopt and implement AI technologies," said Adita Karkera, Chief Data Officer for Deloitte's government and public services practice. "Our survey also finds that providing federal CDOs with more resources and authorities can help agencies maximize the use of data to improve the delivery of important government services for people and families across the country."
Key findings from the 2023 Federal CDO Survey include:
The report includes four recommendations for the CDO community, including related to clarifying CDO authorities, training, resources, and ethical guidance for AI use.
The recommendations and full report on the 2023 Federal CDO Survey are available on the Data Foundation website.
About Data Foundation: The Data Foundation is a national non-profit organization that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. We are the trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data.
*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.
Federal CDO Survey Methods:
The findings presented in this report reflect results from the Data Foundation's fourth survey of Federal Chief Data Officers, which collected data from federal department-, agency-, and bureau-level CDOs and Statistical Officials across the federal government. Participants were invited by email to complete a web-based survey in September and October 2023, with multiple rounds of non-response follow-up.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-of-federal-chief-data-officers-outlines-mission-challenges-and-opportunities-in-the-age-of-ai-302016528.html
SOURCE Deloitte
