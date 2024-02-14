TMCnet News
New York Life's Industry-Leading Financial Strength Ratings Affirmed by All Major Ratings Agencies
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that major ratings agencies Standard & Poor's, Fitch Ratings, A.M. Best, and Moody's Investors Service have all affirmed New York Life as maintaining the highest possible ratings for financial strength.
New York Life continues to maintain the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any insurer by all four of the major rating agencies, out of all life insurers operating in the United States today.
Standard & Poor's affirmed New York Life's rating of AA+, the agency's highest rating for a U.S. life insurer, in August. In October, Fitch Ratings and A.M. Best affirmed New York Life's financial strength rating of AAA and A++, respectively - each firm's top possible rating. Moody's Investors Services affirmed New York Life's financial strength of Aaa, the agency's top rating, in November.
Highlights from these affirmations include:
Standard & Poor's - Rating of AA+ (Highest for a U.S. life insurer), affirmed August 10, 2023
Fitch Ratings - Rating of AAA (Highest), affirmed October 6, 2023
A.M. Best - Rating of A++ (Highest), affirmed October 19, 2023
Moody's Investors Service - Rating of Aaa (Highest), affirmed November 17, 2023
The agencies' complete and current public commentaries on New York Life are available through the links below.
ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2
