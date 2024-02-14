TMCnet News
New DISQO Insights: Brands Face Consumer Apprehension Headwinds in 2024
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISQO, the leading brand experience platform, released Consumer Trends 2024, a new report revealing that people will be apprehensive, budget-conscious, and intentional about purchases in the new year. A multitude of factors from global conflicts to inflation to politics are contributing to consumers’ pessimism. Nearly two-thirds (63%) reported a negative overall outlook, suggesting that brands must message with empathy and double down on delivering valuable customer experiences and quality.
Perceptions about personal finances are looking up for some consumers. Twenty-one percent (21%) said their finances were better in 2023 than last year, and thirty-seven percent (37%) said they expect 2024 to be better than 2023. Still, people citing inflation concerns were over 30% more likely to say they would spend less in non-discretionary categories next year.
“Social, economic, and political headwinds are challenging consumers’ sense of security,” said David Grabert, VP of Brand & Communications, DISQO. “2024 is not the year to ‘wing it’ when it comes to understanding your customers and their experiences. Brand stewards need to work harder than ever to understand every customer, every touchpoint, and every outcome, so they can continuously optimize advertising and all of their brand experiences.”
DISQO’s report also looks at consumers’ attitudes about advertising in traditional and new media. Beyond asking where ads are found to be informative, entertaining, or annoying, the mediums perceived as most effective in prompting purchases are revealed. Television and social media ads were ranked highest by consumers for their influence over purchases (43% and 44% respectively), but a quarter of all consumers said that they weren’tinfluenced by ads on any media channel. Sixty-one percent (61%) said that experiences with brands, products, and customer service were the most impactful on their perception of brands.
Top 2024 consumer trends
General sentiment & finances
Brand experience
Advertising
Cable TV and streaming
Insights were sourced from 3,004 U.S. adults in DISQO’s audience, November 6-13, 2023, and balanced on age, gender, income, and ethnicity. Download Consumer Trends 2024 now.
