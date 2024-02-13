TMCnet News
|
New Survey Reveals 70% of UK Consumers Demand Multiple Online Shopping Contact Points
A further 61% of respondents prefer to have customer service interactions with brands over digital channels rather than in-person, with 94% of respondents expecting quick responses when they contact an online brand.
ZURICH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced results of a recent survey conducted across the United Kingdom. It has been found that a staggering 70% of consumers in this market consider it crucial for brands to offer multiple contact points while shopping online. The study, which delves into the evolving landscape of consumer preferences, sheds light on the significance of digital channels such as SMS, chat apps, and social media in delivering prompt customer service.
As end of year holiday celebrations near, the survey highlights that 80% of UK consumers are gearing up for a substantial online shopping spree, with over 50% planning to accomplish more than half of their holiday shopping via digital platforms. The data underscores the growing reliance on online channels for holiday purchases.
Key findings from the survey include:
Giacomini added, "SMS continues to lead the way, but businesses need to be mindful in delivering a mature omnichannel presence in order to deliver the best possible customer experience."
Additional findings include:
The survey findings underscore the evolving dynamics of consumer preferences, emphasizing the need for brands to adapt and optimize their online customer engagement strategies. As consumer behavior continues to shift towards digital channels, brands that prioritize a multi-channel approach are poised to thrive in the competitive online marketplace.
For more information, please contact:
Tyler McLaughlin
Survey Methodology:
These findings are based on a Pollfish survey of 1,000 adults in the United Kingdom. The survey ran from December 1st through December 8th, 2023.
About Mitto:
Mitto is a leading provider of omnichannel communication solutions worldwide, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Mitto's platform offers easy-to-integrate APIs for SMS, voice and chat apps, next-generation enterprise messaging and end-to-end phone number management, ensuring that the world's largest mobile brands and operators are ready for what's next.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164442/4456465/MITTO_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-70-of-uk-consumers-demand-multiple-online-shopping-contact-points-302014991.html
02/07/2011
05/14/2009
Equipment as a Service: More than A Theoretical Model
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 9:45-10:30am
Industrial IoT Data Analytics: Meta Data and AI
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 1:30-2:15pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 7:30am-5:00pm