TMCnet News
|
New Research Insights on Artificial Intelligence from Americans Age 55+
EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of today's Americans age 55+ have positive views on artificial intelligence, according to new findings from Mather Institute, the research area of Mather, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age WellSM. This trend is good news for senior living providers, a growing number of whom have been adding technology-based enhancements like digital assistants in resident homes and in-house apps to streamline services.
In Mather Institute's November 2023 research brief Navigating the Digital Era: Older Adults' Views on GPS, Smart Speakers & AI, more than 600 survey respondents age 55+ were asked about their views of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies including GPS, digital assistants like Alexa and Echo, automated chat help and more.
"The study shows how positive, open and curious people 55+ are toward artificial intelligence," says Cate O'Brien, PhD, Senior Vice President of Mather Institute. "For example, approximately half of the survey respondents believe that it is either extremely or somewhat likely that AI will make the world a better place 50 years from now."
Support for AI is strong among older adults who are already familiar with it. The most favorably perceived devices and technologies corresponded to the most commonly used: GPS, language translators, text editors, and digital assistants.
While survey respondents have some concerns about specific capabilities of AI in the future, many are excited about the use of AI for developing vaccines and other scientific advancements, as well as its ability to answer questions.
Wider Trends in Technology
Mather Institute's findings go hand-in-hand with several award-winning examples of how senior living is exploring technology to successfully meet specific needs.
"In the past year, the Institute has seen some new applications for technology for residents of senior living and for all older adults," says Dr. O'Brien. "There are some innovative, even intriguing, options being expored to meet specific needs for this audience."
Recent examples can be found among recipients of two industry awards programs that Mather Institute presents each year: Innovative Research on Aging Awards recognize excellent applied research that offers important implications for the aging services industry; the Promising Practices Awards highlight organizations working with older adults that are developing and implementing innovative approaches.
"Among the 2023 submissions for each of the award programs, there were some interesting uses of technology to increase engagement, expand services and improve quality of life. Organizations aren't shying away from testing out new uses of technology to improve the lives of older adults, and that's something that senior living providers should pay attention to" says Dr. O'Brien.
Examples include:
Mather Institute's research brief, "Navigating the Digital Era: Older Adults' Views on GPS, Smart Speakers & AI," as well as reports on the 2023 Promising Practices Award recipients and Innovative Research on Aging recipients, are available on www.matherinstitute.com.
ABOUT MATHER
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-insights-on-artificial-intelligence-from-americans-age-55-302014640.html
SOURCE Mather LifeWays
12/17/2009
10/17/2008
Welcome Reception
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 5:00pm
IoT + ESG = ROI
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 9:00-9:30am
AstriCon/ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Networking Live Party
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 8:00-10:00pm