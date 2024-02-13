[December 13, 2023] New Advisory Brief Reveals What Life Sciences Companies Need to Know Now to Be Prepared for 2024 Tweet

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, has made available its TGaS Advisors' brief "What You Need To Know Now To Be Prepared for 2024" based on highlights presented at the TGaS Advisors' 2023 Fall Client Summit. The TGaS 2023 Fall Client Summit included 16 function-specific sessions in the areas of commercial operations, market access and medical affairs. The sessions were held virtually in October and November with over 500 attendees from 100 life sciences companies, the largest virtual Summit to date. In response to the rapidly changing landscape of the life sciences industry, companies need to evolve their strategies, capabilities and skillsets to meet the growing needs of customers and the organization. The new brief focuses on innovation, growth and productivity within the various commercial operations, market access and medical affairs functional areas and emphasizes that effectiveness relies on cross-team collaboration, simplfication of processes and improved analytics capabilities. For companies to remain competitive, innovation is critical, with three common themes emerging among Summit attendees: the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the shift to omnichannel marketing, and the development of employees' skills and capabilities to prepare them for future challenges.



"Big changes are on the horizon with generative AI, omnichannel engagement and the Inflation Reduction Act," said Gary McWalters, President of TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Life Sciences. "Companies need to be adopting new ways of working and keeping a pulse on how other companies are adapting to stay competitive." To download the brief, please visit TrinityLifeSciences.com or click here.

About Trinity Life Sciences Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213177552/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]