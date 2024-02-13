TMCnet News
New Book by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Shows How Chinese Companies are Transforming Global Business Through Digitalization and Innovation
BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stride toward unraveling the dynamic landscape of business innovation in China, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has launched its new case book, "Unleashing Innovation: Ten Cases from China on Digital Strategy and Market Expansion." This publication dissects the digital and global expansion strategies of companies in the Chinese market, represented by brands ranging from e-commerce empires, smart manufacturers, tech-driven automotive brands, and digital-minded food producers.
"China has produced numerous successful companies that have achieved remarkable growth and global influence. These transformations continue to have major implications for international business and the global business community. The need for a more in-depth understanding of China's historical and future economic transformations has never been greater." noted Li Wei, CKGSB Professor of Economics and Director of the CKGSB Case Center.
Book highlights include:
David Zhang highlighted, "This book focuses on the innovation practices of Chinese companies in the global marketplace, showing vividly how they have responded to challenges, developed new products, created new supply chains, and paved the way for China's innovation."
The book is now available in hard copy and Kindle on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CP62S9WS/ref=mp_s_a_1_8?crid=2DDS7ERZL4WYL&keywords=unleashing+innovation&qid=1701330334&sprefix=unleashing+innov%2Caps%2C327&sr=8-8.
As China's first fully research-driven and privately-funded business school, CKGSB aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-book-by-cheung-kong-graduate-school-of-business-shows-how-chinese-companies-are-transforming-global-business-through-digitalization-and-innovation-302013806.html
SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)
