TMCnet News
|
New Data Shows January Isn't the Hottest Time of the Year for Finding a New Job
Analysis from Cangrade Identifies More Job Movement Happens in July
WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As January fast approaches, Cangrade, a leading AI-based predictor of job candidate success and retention, has revealed new data showing which days and months of the year see the most movement in the hiring process. And January isn't one of them.
January is typically known as a boom for job postings. Businesses and HR are back to business after the holidays. However, this fact hasn't been re-evaluated since the pandemic forever altered workplace operations. To determine which time of the year is the best to apply to jobs and the busiest for HR professionals, Cangrade evaluated their proprietary Pre-Hire Assessment completion data from 2021-2023 across industries. By analyzing when job applicants complete their pre-hire assessment, Cangrade discovered when applicants move forward in the hiring process and recruiters are most active.
Here are a few of the findings from Cangrade's analysis:
"Understanding theebb and flow of hiring throughout the year and week is paramount for recruiters and jobseekers," shared Chief Customer Officer Jen Rifkin. "Recognizing the trends in hiring cycles empowers recruiters to strategically plan their talent acquisition efforts, ensuring they are well-positioned to attract top-tier candidates during peak hiring seasons. Simultaneously, job seekers benefit from insights into the opportune moments to explore new career opportunities, optimizing their chances of securing meaningful employment. By harnessing this knowledge, recruiters can streamline their processes, and candidates can navigate the job market with enhanced precision, ultimately fostering a more efficient and successful employment experience."
For a full copy of the results, visit Cangrade's Resources here: www.cangrade.com/blog/cangrade-news/the-hottest-time-of-year-in-hiring-new-data
For more information visit www.cangrade.com or email [email protected].
About Cangrade:
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-shows-january-isnt-the-hottest-time-of-the-year-for-finding-a-new-job-302011461.html
SOURCE Cangrade
02/14/2012
11/28/2011
Solutions Showcase Session: Redefining Technical Support Efficiency in a World Focused on Automation and AI
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 4:00pm
Architecting Work from Anywhere Solutions for Your Clients using Cloud
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 11:00-11:45am
Grand Opening Reception in Expo Hall
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 5:00-7:00pm