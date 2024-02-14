[December 12, 2023] New Data Shows January Isn't the Hottest Time of the Year for Finding a New Job Tweet

Analysis from Cangrade Identifies More Job Movement Happens in July WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As January fast approaches, Cangrade , a leading AI-based predictor of job candidate success and retention, has revealed new data showing which days and months of the year see the most movement in the hiring process. And January isn't one of them. January is typically known as a boom for job postings. Businesses and HR are back to business after the holidays. However, this fact hasn't been re-evaluated since the pandemic forever altered workplace operations. To determine which time of the year is the best to apply to jobs and the busiest for HR professionals, Cangrade evaluated their proprietary Pre-Hire Assessment completion data from 2021-2023 across industries. By analyzing when job applicants complete their pre-hire assessment, Cangrade discovered when applicants move forward in the hiring process and recruiters are most active. Here are a few of the findings from Cangrade's analysis: January has just 5% of assessment completions, the fourth-lowest share of the year

July sees the most hiring movement with 25% of assessment completions

October is the all-time low in completions

Job candidates are more likely to complete assessments on Tuesday

Job candidates are 72% less likely to complete an assessment on Sunday than on Tuesday "Understanding theebb and flow of hiring throughout the year and week is paramount for recruiters and jobseekers," shared Chief Customer Officer Jen Rifkin. "Recognizing the trends in hiring cycles empowers recruiters to strategically plan their talent acquisition efforts, ensuring they are well-positioned to attract top-tier candidates during peak hiring seasons. Simultaneously, job seekers benefit from insights into the opportune moments to explore new career opportunities, optimizing their chances of securing meaningful employment. By harnessing this knowledge, recruiters can streamline their processes, and candidates can navigate the job market with enhanced precision, ultimately fostering a more efficient and successful employment experience."



For a full copy of the results, visit Cangrade's Resources here: www.cangrade.com/blog/cangrade-news/the-hottest-time-of-year-in-hiring-new-data For more information visit www.cangrade.com or email [email protected].

About Cangrade:

Cangrade's is a leading bias-free, AI-based hiring solution enabling HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions. Backed by I/O psychology and cutting-edge machine learning, Cangrade's solutions deliver 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped brands like Wayfair, FDNY, and Unum make the right talent decisions on over 8 million candidates. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com . Media Contact:

Caroline Desmond

Growth Marketing Manager

1-888-254-8394

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-shows-january-isnt-the-hottest-time-of-the-year-for-finding-a-new-job-302011461.html SOURCE Cangrade

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]