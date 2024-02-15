TMCnet News
|
New Data from Glassbox Reveals Consumer Expectations Versus Reality for Digital Holiday Shopping Experiences
Glassbox (TASE: GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience intelligence for web and mobile applications, today announced the results of a new consumer shopping survey, "Digital Holiday Shopping Experiences: Expectations vs. Reality." The results showcase how the consumer shopping experience is evolving for digital and mobile channels with increasingly high customer expectations placed on ease of navigation, convenience and personalized shopping experiences.
The two-part survey reveals insights into how U.S. consumers planned to engage brands and retailers prior to the Cyber Weekend shopping period, as well as how they actually engaged brands and retailers during Cyber Weekend. Results show that, with few exceptions, how consumers planned to shop matched how they actually did shop. This should serve as a reminder to brands and retailers: Consumers know how they want to engage, and it's vital to meet their expectations for where, when and how they prefer to shop.
Where Expectations Matched Reality
Unrealized Opportunities Remain
"The data clearly shows that customers continue to shift their holiday shopping to digital channels and have high expectations for their digital customer experience. We also see that retailers are more consistently meeting those expectations," said Debbie Braney, SVP of Global Marketing at Glassbox. "Delivering seamless digital experiences is paramount to capturing holiday shopping revenue and also to building long-term customer loyalty. Brands that reduce friction and use data to personalize experiences will turn browsers into buyers and keep customers coming back."
Survey Methodology
Results are based on two Dynata surveys conducted in November 2023, with each survey targeting 1,000 U.S. consumers over 18 years of age. Part one of the survey was issued prior to Cyber Weekend to gain insights into how consumers planned to shop. Part two was conducted following Cyber Weekend to gauge how consumers actually did shop for the annual retail holiday.
To read more about the results for part one of the survey, visit: Cyber Weekend shopping plans: Survey says digital experiences matter. For more information on how to improve customer experiences and exceed customer expectations across web and mobile channels, please visit: Glassbox Solutions for Retail & e-Commerce.
About Glassbox
Glassbox (TASE:GLBX) reveals the insights that empower organizations to deliver better digital customer experiences. Our Digital Experience Intelligence platform automatically captures, visualizes and analyzes every digital journey in real time across websites and mobile apps. It serves as the unifying platform for product, UX, marketing, IT, analytics teams (and more) to assess performance, prioritize projects and optimize experiences. With unparalleled data privacy and security built in, hundreds of global customers across industries have chosen Glassbox to grow and optimize their digital businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211134281/en/
02/12/2009
06/07/2012
03/21/2012
Future of Work Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 11:00am-5:00pm
Driving Business with Microsoft Expertise and Integration
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 8:15-9:00am
Generative AI Solutions Showcase Session
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 12:00pm