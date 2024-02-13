TMCnet News
|
New advisory committee to foster connection between technological innovation and securities regulation
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) today announced the establishment of a new advisory committee that aims to ensure securities regulation considers existing and emerging technologies. The Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee will bring together experts and ASC staff to facilitate a better understanding of new technology and its application to the Alberta capital market.
"Innovation is key to strengthening and diversifying Alberta's economy and this requires insights from a broad range of stakeholders," said Dr. Ryan Clements, Director, Advanced Research and Knowledge Management at the ASC. "The Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee will connect ASC staff with emerging technology experts, developers, innovators, market participants and investors to provide guidance and input into the ASC's work."
The committee will recommend responses to potential opportunities and challenges created by the introduction and proliferation of new technology and enhance the ASC's knowledge of emerging risks and trends and potential impacts on the capital market. Concurrently, the committee will identify areas of securities regulation that create challenges for financial technology entrepreneurs and existing businesses, dealers, investors and advisors.
"As the public agency charged with administering Alberta securities laws, we play a key role in ensuring that the securities regulatory regime adequately responds to evolving technologies," sai Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC. "We are delighted to have such breadth of expertise join the Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee as a resource to support our commitment to fostering a fair and efficient capital market while protecting investors."
Committee members first convened on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Current members include:
The ASC is seeking additional Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee members in the following areas:
Members are appointed for staggered three-year terms and meetings will take place quarterly. Interested subject matter experts are invited to contact Dr. Ryan Clements at [email protected].
The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.
SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission
09/22/2011
05/05/2009
11/17/2010
Decoding Enterprise AI: Choosing Between Private LLMs and Public Generative AI Services
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 2:05-2:45pm
Solutions Showcase Session
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 4:30pm
Marketing & Sales: Where Does GenAI Fit In?
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 3:00-3:45pm