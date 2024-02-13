TMCnet News
New York Blood Center Enterprises Makes Investment to Advance Next-Generation Red Blood Cell Research
BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe) announced today that its venture fund, NYBC Ventures, has invested in Functional Fluidics to advance research in sickle cell disease and transfusion medicine. Functional Fluidics, a CLIA-certified diagnostics laboratory specializing in red blood cell health, will use the funds to expand its services to Africa and develop the next generation of red blood cell health assays with the potential to improve diagnostic outcomes in sickle cell disease (SCD), transfusion medicine, and other hematological disease areas.
SCD is a globally prevalent genetic disorder that affects more than 100,000 Americans and more than 7 million people worldwide. In the US, sickle cell disease accounts for 1 in every 365 Black or African American births and 1 in every 16,300 Hispanic American births. NYBCe has been leading the effort on transformative therapies for SCD through exceptional research, innovation, blood compatibility and availability, strategic partnerships, and widespread community support. The investment in Functional Fluidics research is the latest effort in the organization’s mission to expand its humanitarian impact on global public health.
“Improving outcomes for sickle cell disease patients is a priority for NYBCe. We are working to mitigate the effects of this devastating disease and its impact on affected populations in the United States and across the world,” said Karina Yazdanbakhsh, PhD, Vice President and Director of Research Development, New York Blood Center Enterprises.
“The ability to iprove the health of red blood cells through medications and gene therapy is one of the most significant medical breakthroughs of our lifetime, and has the potential to improve health outcomes, starting in people living with sickle cell disease,” said Patrick Hines MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Functional Fluidics. “At Functional Fluidics, our vision of defining red blood cell health on a global scale will ensure that the right therapies reach the right patients at the right time.”
NYBCe has demonstrated leadership in addressing SCD through many humanitarian initiatives including:
