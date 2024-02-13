TMCnet News
|
New Clearwater Analytics Report Highlights Key Considerations for APAC Insurers in 2024
Study Reveals Healthy Appetite for More AI, Machine Learning & Cloud-Based Technology Solutions
BOISE, Idaho and SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today published its 2024 Hong Kong & Singapore Insurance Industry Outlook report. The survey, conducted in October and November of 2023, engaged over 80 insurers and insurance asset managers in Hong Kong and Singapore, representing over $2.5 trillion in assets under management.
The survey provides a fascinating look at a wide array of transformative trends that are top-of-mind for insurers and insurance asset managers in 2024, including greater M&A activity, regulatory developments, solvency rules, investing strategies and associated operational complexities, technology expenditure, and technology priorities.
Notable findings from the Clearwater study include:
Download the 2024 Hong Kong & Singapore Insurance Industry Outlook Report for the full insights. To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-clearwater-analytics-report-highlights-key-considerations-for-apac-insurers-in-2024-302008275.html
SOURCE Clearwater Analytics
11/02/2009
02/08/2009
02/08/2016
MSPs and Compliance: Building a Security and Compliance Framework
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 10:00-10:45am
Making the Future of Work Safe and Secure
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 10:00-10:45am
Learning in the Metaverse: Engaging, Efficient, and Fun
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 9:00-9:45am