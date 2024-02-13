[December 06, 2023] New Southern California Energy Storage Project Launches, Delivering Clean Power and Improved State Grid Resiliency Tweet

In a significant step towards clean, resilient power, Wellhead, W Power, and Energy Vault have announced the commencement of the Stanton Battery Energy Storage System (SBES) in Stanton, California. State and local energy leaders joined company representatives to celebrate the launch of the 68.8 MW/275.2 MWh system, one of the largest energy storage systems in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206351655/en/ The facility's state-of-the-art battery energy storage system marks a significant step forward in providing clean power and improved grid resiliency in Orange County and the Southern California Edison Southwest LA region, while also reducing the carbon footprint of the regional grid. With enough storage capacity to power 65,000 homes, SBES is capable of delivering enough clean energy to keep the lights on for many in the region. "The opening of the Stanton Battery Energy Storage System is a landmark moment for California's energy portfolio," said Wellhead Electric Company President Hal Dittmer. "SBES is a clean energy storage solution that will deliver greater resiliency and stability during times of peak energy demand while simultaneously moving California towards a more sustainable energy future." The role of the SBES in enhancing grid resiliency cannot be overstated. By providing a substantial capacity of energy storage, the system helps stabilize California's electricity grid, especially during times of high demand. This capability is crucial in a state that is increasingly relying on renewable energy sources to meet its power needs. In addition to its environmental benefits, the SBES project brings substantial economic and community advantages. The construction of the SBES has created jobs and contributed to local economic growth, using local union contractors and serving as a major taxpayer in the region. The project also supports local education initiatives, including annual scholarships for STEM education, and actively engages in community events and initiatives. "SBES is set to have an immediate positive impact on Southern California, but also right here in Orange County," said W Power President & CEO Kara Miles. "Beyond just providing clea energy, this project is a major contributor to the local economy, creating jobs and supporting local services."



Moreover, the SBES will contribute significantly to California's carbon reduction goals. By storing and providing clean energy, it will aid in reducing the carbon intensity of the local grid. This aligns with California's ambitious climate goals and its commitment to transitioning to a more sustainable energy mix. Wellhead and W Power's partnership with Energy Vault stands as a model for other regions looking to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining energy reliability. "Energy Vault is at the forefront of transforming the global energy storage landscape, and we're committed to working with partners, like Wellhead and W Power, around the globe to provide tailored, innovative solutions to meet a wide range of energy storage needs," stated Robert Piconi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Vault. "Our innovative approach, as seen in the SBES project, is not just about storing energy but doing so in a way that is both economically viable and environmentally sustainable. This project is a clear demonstration of the collaborative approach that guides Energy Vault's work, and the impacts that effective, reliable energy storage technology can have on communities and their decarbonization efforts."

The proximity of the SBES to the SERC Hybrid Gas Turbine Project further optimizes power generation and storage capabilities in the region. The synergy between different energy assets, including the SERC Hybrid Gas Turbine Project enhances the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Southern California's power infrastructure, demonstrating the potential of integrated energy solutions. As California continues to lead in the transition to clean energy, the SBES project by Wellhead, W Power, and Energy Vault stands as a beacon of innovation and collaboration. It exemplifies the state's commitment to a sustainable energy future and sets a precedent for other states to follow. About Wellhead: Wellhead, the oldest California based independent power producer, is a privately held developer, constructor and operator of innovative energy generation and energy storage facilities. Since 1982 Wellhead has developed and operated in excess of 500MW of power generation facilities in California and afield. Wellhead is an expert in natural gas generation, solar and storage. In 2016, Wellhead designed and brought to market their award-winning Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine (EGT®) solution. About W Power: W Power is a California certified woman-and-minority owned business enterprise ("WMBE") focused on doing business in California's energy industry. We have been in business since 2011 and completed our first project in Delano, California in early 2013 and the SERC Hybrid project in Stanton, California in 2020. The Delano, SERC Hybrid and SBES facilities are the largest woman-owned energy projects in California. About Energy Vault: Energy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to sustainable energy storage. The Company's comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company's hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault's innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short-and-long-duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault's EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206351655/en/

