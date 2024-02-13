TMCnet News
New State of Generative AI Insiders Report Outlines the Urgency to be Generative AI-Ready in 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Generative AI Insiders Report, in conjunction with leaders from Insight Partners, Battery Ventures, Dataiku, Weights & Biases and Glean, was unveiled today highlighting market challenges inherent with implementing generative AI in a scalable, profitable way. According to the expert panel, businesses must be Generative AI-ready in the next few years or will face substantial competitive hurdles. While most businesses lack all the capabilities to execute this generative AI transformation in this compressed time frame; they are undertaking the right steps to start their respective journeys.
“Never before has there been this size and scale of market opportunity, the speed at which it’s happening, the amount of competition, the number of companies that are being funded and the amount of money companies are investing into generative AI,” said Max Schireson, operating partner, Battery Ventures. “But the time is now for companies to double down on generative AI and get it right.”
The report is a reflection of a recent roundtable which brought together high-profile generative AI VCs and CEOs, who each have built billion-dollar AI and data companies. The mission was to discover the most likely paths to solid market performance and identify the success benchmarks for generative AI.
For the experts that attended our roundtable, the rapid escalation of the generative AI, LLM and GPT market has introduced a new set of disparate challenges including: iterating on product commercialization in a quickly evolving space, regulation, machine learning resources, and costs of AI deployment.
Participants on the roundtable:
“There has to be a rewrite of core enterprise software principles driven not only by generative models themselves, but the use of private data and build out of incredible product experiences that are not in production today,” said George Mathew, managing director, Insight Partners. “This is a secular trend that's occurring across the entire software landscape. And it’s the top priority for just about any CEO, any head of product and any head of go-to-market.”
To access the full report developed by R2 Acceleration, please visit https://r2accel.com/generative-ai-report/
