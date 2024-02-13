TMCnet News
NEW REPORT REVEALS VULNERABILITY IN MARKETING
~ Global Marketing Engagement Index shows shift to content and engagement at the expense of website performance and security ~
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today launched its 6th annual Global Marketing Engagement Index™. The report analyzes the top 300 companies from the Forbes Global 2000 list using a proprietary methodology, the Marketing Engagement Tracker (MET). This study looks at how effectively the top brands are connecting with their audiences.
TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today launched its 6th annual Global Marketing Engagement Index™.
Since it was launched in 2017, the MET has reported some clear and positive trends. 2022 saw companies becoming more risk-averse, de-prioritizing programs and battling crises. 2023 proved to be another turbulent year. The difference? Brand behavior. Rather than cutting investment, Forbes Top 300 companies channeled resources into content and engagement. They also focused more on ESG & CSR.
The MET scores rose in three key areas:
Despite growth in these areas, signs of vulnerability also emerged in 2023:
Matt Robbins, VP Insights and Research at TEAM LEWIS said. "We are happy to see increased investment in content and engagement. But alarm bells go off when we look at the drop in website security. With the number of data breaches and cyber-attacks constantly rising, companies need to protect their data. They should be wary of leaving their websites exposed."
TEAM LEWIS analyzed the top 300 companies from the 'Forbes Global 2000: The World's Largest Public Companies' list. This compilation is an industry benchmark recognized to have an authoritative and trusted methodology.
Download the new Global Marketing Engagement Index 2023 here: https://www.teamlewis.com/globalmet23/
