New KIOXIA RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs Debut on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Servers

KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its lineup of RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs are now available in HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205989499/en/ KIOXIA RM7 Series SSDs are the latest generation of the company's 12Gb/s Value SAS SSDs, which provide server applications with higher performance, reliability and lower latency than SATA SSDs. (Graphic: Business Wire) KIOXIA RM7 Series SSDs are the latest generation of the company's 12Gb/s Value SAS SSDs, which provide server applications with higher performance, reliability and lower latency than SATA SSDs. Proving there is 'Life After SATA,' Value SAS delivers higher IOPS/W and IOPS/$1 than SATA. In addition to being available in ProLiant servers, KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS SSDs are being used in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2). As part of the program, KIOXIA SSDs provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment to conduct scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS). KIOXIA RM7 Series Value SAS SSD Overview 12 gigabit per second (Gb/s) SAS interface (SAS-3), single-port

Capacities from 960 gigabytes to 7.68 terabytes 2

Endurance options include 1 drive write per day (DWPD 3 ) and 3 DWPD

) and 3 DWPD Random read performance up to 190,000 IOPS (4k @ 512 queue depth); sequential read performance up to 1,100 megabytes/second (128K) 4

Sanitize instant erase (SIE) for fast and secure cryptographic erase5 "KIOXIA was the first to introduce Value SAS technology back in 20196 and we are now proud to launch the 3rd generation of our Value SAS product line on HPE servers," said Faraz Velani, senior director and head of Go-to-Market for the KIOXIA SSD Business Unit. "Value SAS technology was designed to out-perform SATA SSDs, delivering the robustness needed to support an enterprise class infrastructure while drawing minimal power, which is required to meet certain application needs. With outer space being the most rugged and the furthest edge environment there is, we are very excited to have Value SAS as the core storage technology supporting HPE SBC-2 over the next several years, targeted for the Iternational Space Station."



KIOXIA has been collaborating with HPE to bring KIOXIA best-in-class storage to HPE ProLiant servers for years and enable a broad range of solutions, from mobile to data center to enterprise. Value SAS SSDs are part of the KIOXIA 'Life After SATA' campaign, enabling customers to easily transition away from SSDs using the rapidly aging SATA protocol, while delivering higher performance and reliability. "To further accelerate exploration with our Spaceborne project, HPE needed a storage technology that could handle the rigorous and harsh environments of space," said Norm Follett, Senior Director of Space Technologies & Solutions, HPE. "Value SAS technology delivered on all the requirements and we're pleased to collaborate with KIOXIA for our next mission to the ISS scheduled in January."

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn® About KIOXIA America, Inc. KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today's breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers.

