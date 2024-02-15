TMCnet News
|
New Study: International Education Financing Spurs Campus Diversity and Global Economic Growth
Study surveyed students from 163 countries and analyzed the broad societal benefits of international education
WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of scholarships and no-cosigner loans to promising students from around the world, today released its third annual Social Impact Report. The report analyzes the role that financing plays in democratizing access to education for high-potential students worldwide.
The report analyzes the role that financing plays in democratizing access to education for high-potential students
Drawing upon data from over 15,000 MPOWER no-cosigner loans made to international and refugee students over the past decade and an accompanying survey, the 2023 social impact report reveals the impact that innovative financing models can have on individuals, educational institutions, host country and country of origin, and the global community more broadly.
Key findings include:
In addition to driving socio-economic and global diversity on U.S. and Canadian campuses, MPOWER loans help boost the economies of host countries. Along with other international students in the U.S. during the 2022-23 academic year, MPOWER students contribute toward the $40.1 billion financial impact that all international students have on the U.S. economy, as indicated by NAFSA. MPOWER estimates that international student impact in Canada was C$35.7 billion for the same period.
The economic impact of international students in the U.S. and Canada extends once they graduate and become alumni and either remain in their host country, becoming skilled immigrants contributing to local economies or return home to build long-term collaborations and partnerships. While the benefits of skilled immigration to host countries is clear, graduates often influence businesses in their new home to do more deals with businesses in their country of origin (Brain Gain), or move back to their origin countries, bringing foreign expertise and global best-practices with them – a phenomenon called Brain Circulation.
The report highlights that nearly half of all world leaders were educated abroad (with the United States as the top destination), allowing them to serve as bridges between nations and making them more likely to embrace democratic values.
The report concludes with a call to action for higher education institutions, policymakers, the private sector, and donors and philanthropists to take action to boost overseas study opportunities for students:
The full report is available for download on MPOWER's website.
About MPOWER Financing
MPOWER recently announced that it exceeded $300 million in finding capacity to support international students' education. MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and Great Place To Work, one of the best fintechs to work for, and the best tech workplace for diversity. The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-international-education-financing-spurs-campus-diversity-and-global-economic-growth-302004733.html
SOURCE MPOWER Financing
11/10/2010
02/05/2009
12/08/2010
Continental Breakfast Served
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 8:00am
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 8:00am-6:00pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 8:00am-6:00pm