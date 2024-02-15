TMCnet News
New, Streamlined FAFSA® Available Dec. 31: What Families Should Do Now to Get Prepared and Why Filing As Soon As Possible Is So Important
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) is the gateway to accessing more than $100 billion in grants, scholarships, and federal financial aid for higher education, and a new, streamlined application will be available on Dec. 31. Now is the time for families to get prepared to complete this all-important form, and Sallie Mae has a free, step-by-step guide to help families get in line for free money for higher education.
"Submitting the FAFSA® on, or as close to Dec. 31 is critical since some aid is provided on a first-come first-served basis," said Rick Castellano, vice president, Sallie Mae. "The good news is the streamlined FAFSA has fewer questions and should expand Pell Grant eligibility for those students and families who need the most support."
Roughly 30% of families reported skipping the FAFSA last year. Among the main reasons for not completing, families believed their income was too high to qualify for aid, (29%), the application was complicated and confusing (20%), and they did have the correct information to complete the form (19%).
In addition to fewer questions and expanding eligibility for federal financial aid, the new FAFSA will offer an updated user experience, including role-based questions specific for students ad parents, and a simpler process to submit financial information through IRS data. The number of family members in college is no longer factored into the federal formula, however, which could impact those students who have siblings in college at the same time.
Sallie Mae offers the following tips from its new, free FAFSA® resource to help families prepare and complete the updated form with confidence:
For more tips on completing the 2024-25 FAFSA®, visit: https://www.salliemae.com/fafsa.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
