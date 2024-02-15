[December 04, 2023] New American Funding Selects Snapdocs as Digital Closings Provider Tweet

Snapdocs, the mortgage industry's leading digital closing provider, announced that New American Funding (NAF) has selected its eClosing platform to accelerate digital closing adoption and deliver a streamlined experience to borrowers and the loan officers who serve them. NAF, one of the nation's largest privately owned mortgage lenders, plans to fully embrace digitization by scaling hybrid, eNote, and Remote Online Notarization (RON) transactions. NAF chose Snapdocs due to its demonstrated reliability, expertise in digital transformation, and unparalleled capability to provide a fully transparent process for all parties involved in mortgage closings. NAF is confident that its partnership with Snapdocs will improve margins and establish a competitive advantage in the recruitment and retention of top-performing loan officers. "We are dedicated to meeting the needs of the next generation of homebuyers," said Kevin English, COO of New American Funding. "Our mission is to become one of the largest lenders in the industry within the next three years, and a top producer of Remote Online Notarization (RON) closings. We firmly believe that Snapdocs is the optimal partner to help us accomplish these goals. The Snapdocs platform enables a more efficient closing process, provides better service to our valued customers and positions us for future growth."



With the Snapdocs eClosing platform, NAF will benefit from Snapdocs' proprietary AI-powered technology, which reduces manual tasks, eliminates errors, and provides a seamless and automated borrower experience. The platform effortlessly integrates with major loan origination systems and standardizes all closing types, enabling faster and more profitable closings. NAF plans to incorporate additional Snapdocs functionality over time to enhance its quality control and collaboration with title partners. A network of over 100,000 settlement agents use Snapdocs, including all of NAF's top partners. "Snapdocs is proud to advance the digitization of the mortgage market through our partnership with NAF, an industry-leading innovator," said Michael Sachdev, CEO of Snapdocs. "We are committed to delivering hands-on support and guidance to ensure NAF effectively achieves eClosing adoption across its portfolio."

About Snapdocs Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing provider. Powering millions of closings each year, Snapdocs combines an open platform, patented AI technology, the largest settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success. Our proven approach enables market-leading lenders and title companies to automate the closing process and turn it into a competitive advantage. Using Snapdocs, lenders and title companies close more loans at lower costs while delivering the modern, referral-worthy digital experience borrowers expect. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com. About New American Funding New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 253,000 loans representing approximately $66.7 billion in value and more than 200 locations nationwide. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process. For more information, visit www.NewAmericanFunding.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204582782/en/

