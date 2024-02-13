TMCnet News
|
New Research Shows IT and Emerging Tech Skills Are Needed to Support Up to 10 Million Open U.S. Jobs
IT and emerging tech skills are in high demand, with more than 10 million related jobs open in the U.S., according to a new study ISACA conducted through Lightcast, a leading authority in labor market analytics.
As part of this research, Lightcast analyzed billions of data points from sources like online job postings and professional social media profiles to identify ISACA-enabled job demand and talent supply, or those occupations with core job functions or skill requirements directly related to specific ISACA certifications' learning outcomes.
Results found that the IT and emerging tech knowledge advanced by ISACA's IT Certified Associate (ITCA) and Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) professional job aligned credentials is increasingly sought after by organizations across the U.S., which can be seen in the fact that LinkedIn job postings that mention artificial intelligence (AI) or generative AI have more than doubled in the past two years. Among the findings of the report:
The top in-demand IT and emerging tech skills that are enabled by ITCA and CET are:
When examining the CET certification, the study found that CET-enabled job posting demand-or the skills and knowledge that the CET credential helps job candidates procure-has been on a consistent upward trend since 2015, peaking at 5.9 million position openings in 2021. Among the top demanded skills that fall within the CET realm are data analysis, JavaScript, and artificial intelligence (AI), which had more than one million online job postings in the most recent 12 months of data availability. Additionally:
"Demand for the knowledge and experience validated by the ITCA and CET credentials are in strong demand," said Shannon Donahue, ISACA senior vice president, publishing. "For those looking to kickstart a strong career or transition to an in-demand field, these credentials are excellent resources job candidates can demonstrate to position themselves for success."
"Our workforce is facing technological change with a speed and scope that is unprecedented," said Will Markow, Vice President of Applied Research at Lightcast. "Job candidates and organizations that constantly evolve their skills, and pursue credentials aligned with emerging capabilities, are best positioned to adapt in the face of constant change."
More detail on ITCA can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing/itca, and information on CET can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing/cet. To learn more about ISACA's full credential offerings, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing.
About ISACA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews
About Lightcast
Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit www.lightcast.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231130848620/en/
09/22/2011
02/08/2016
10/22/2009
Managing Cloud Costs â€“ The Rise of FinOps
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 2:05-2:45pm
Setting up a Private Cellular Network in Under an Hour
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 10:45-11:30am
Metaverse / Emerging Technologies
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 1:30-2:00pm