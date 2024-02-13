TMCnet News
New Upgraded Points Study Exposes Americans' Online Shopping and Return Tendencies: 78% Disclose Amazon as Their Preferred Vendor
Shaping Return Policies and Consumer Expectations Across America: Gen Z Leads in Frequency of Online Returns but Is Least Likely to Check Return Policies
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points offered a compelling look at the evolving landscape of online shopping and consumer return habits in a recent study. Highlighting the significant influence of retail giant Amazon, the comprehensive analysis dives into the patterns and preferences shaping today's e-commerce experience across multiple generations of shoppers.
"Online shopping has forever changed the way we purchase and return products – that's just a given," said Keri Stooksbury, Editor-in-Chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study highlights the significant impact of Amazon and its customer-centric process. The Amazon paradigm heralded a major change in consumer expectations that we now see reflected across the entire retail industry."
Study Methodology
The study focused on 1,000 Americans who shop online at least once a month. Designed to look at multiple online shopping habits and nuances, the study focused heavily on how shoppers handle returns. The survey included questions like how often shoppers return items, why they choose to return purchases, their preferred return locations and methods, and even prepurchase practices like whether or not shoppers scan return policies prior to buying. Detailed age and generation metrics were also gathered.
Amazon's Return Process: Evolving What Consumers Expect Everywhere
A few of the top 10 reasons why shoppers return items include:
Amazon's Ripple Effect: Key Consumer Insights
"Our findings clearly show that Amazon's efficient return process has definitely raised the bar for other retailers, often forcing competitors to offer equally streamlined return experiences if they want to keep customers," added Stooksbury.
For a more detailed look at the individual categories and results by generation, along with a series of colorful pie charts and helpful break downs, please visit the complete study online.
About Upgraded Points LLC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.
