TMCnet News
|
New Betterworks Study Reveals AI Use and Workforce Views One Year After ChatGPT's Launch
Nearly one year after ChatGPT burst into the public consciousness, generative AI (GenAI) has left employees and their organizations both excited and uneasy. According to a recent study commissioned by Betterworks and conducted by Propeller Insights, over half of employees are using GenAI at work for complex activities and believe it has the potential to reduce bias across a swath of HR processes, despite the fact that only 41% of organizations are actively evaluating it or have made GenAI a priority. At the same time, many employees are concerned about the potential impact of GenAI on both their roles and the possibility of unintentional amplification of bias.
Betterworks, the leader in modern, intelligent performance management solutions for the enterprise, surveyed more than 1,000 US employees across 20 industries. Fielded in late October 2023, the survey represents respondents at all levels within organizations, with 60% having director titles and above.
"We wanted to understand how C-suites across the country are thinking about and responding to GenAI," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of Betterworks. "Are businesses embracing the opportunity and actively exploring ways to become more efficient and data-driven? And how do their workforces feel - what excites them, what concerns them, and have they already started using it to do their work? At Betterworks, we believe that GenAI will make people and organizations far more productive and innovative, as well as simplify and enhance performance management."
Key findings
The survey findings serve as a wake-up call for C-suites that must get ahead of the GenAI trend:
Read the full report:
To access the complete report, visit Betterworks' website.
About Betterworks
Founded in 2013, Betterworks is the pioneer in intelligent performance management solutions that help workforces and organizations achieve their highest potential. Betterworks reimagines performance management for all with an enterprise-ready platform that fosters greater manager effectiveness and employee performance, leading to higher satisfaction and retention and better business outcomes. It combines generative AI and data analytics that enable organizations to make smart, data-based decisions with a comprehensive solution that incorporates conversations, check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition - all accessible in the applications employees use daily.
Our customers' employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable excellent performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.
For more information, please visit www.betterworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128556839/en/
10/22/2009
06/03/2009
11/19/2008
Welcome Reception
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 5:00pm
SESSION DETAILS PENDING
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 9:15-10:00am
Exhibitor Setup
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 8:15am-1:00pm