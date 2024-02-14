TMCnet News
New Apollo eBook Explores Multidisciplinary Patient-Centric Approach to Enterprise Imaging
Discover the future of Enterprise Imaging with Apollo's approach at RSNA Booth 6810, Nov. 26-29, 2023
CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, a leading provider of enterprise imaging solutions and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program Member, today introduced a new eBook titled Delivering relevant medical images across the continuum of care. This comprehensive eBook introduces a paradigm shift in enterprise imaging, explaining how a multidisciplinary, patient-centric approach ensures improved patient outcomes, thinking beyond the radiology workflow to reflect both the workflows of other specialties and medical encounters.
"By promoting a state-of-the-art, cloud-based, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform for collaboration on AWS, this approach aims to establish a consistently comprehensive patient profile across all medical specialties," said Mark Newburger, Apollo CEO.
Highlights of the eBook include:
Health systems of all sizes can also gain insights into operational efficiencies of managing medical imaging in the cloud and assessing potential financial impact due to IT resources and clinical efficiencies gained.
The eBook is now available for download on the Apollo website.
Apollo's multidisciplinary medical imaging platform deployed on AWS, arccCloud™ enables health systems to achieve multidisciplinary acces to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor boards, and viewing across the continuum of care. Deployed using AWS HealthImaging, arccCloud speeds access to medical imaging in addition to providing ROI for storage and IT cost reductions.
About Apollo
To learn more about Apollo and explore implementing this new approach:
Contact: Lisa Haas
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-apollo-ebook-explores-multidisciplinary-patient-centric-approach-to-enterprise-imaging-301995512.html
SOURCE Apollo
