New Apollo eBook Explores Multidisciplinary Patient-Centric Approach to Enterprise Imaging

Discover the future of Enterprise Imaging with Apollo's approach at RSNA Booth 6810, Nov. 26-29, 2023 CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, a leading provider of enterprise imaging solutions and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program Member, today introduced a new eBook titled Delivering relevant medical images across the continuum of care. This comprehensive eBook introduces a paradigm shift in enterprise imaging, explaining how a multidisciplinary, patient-centric approach ensures improved patient outcomes, thinking beyond the radiology workflow to reflect both the workflows of other specialties and medical encounters. "By promoting a state-of-the-art, cloud-based, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform for collaboration on AWS, this approach aims to establish a consistently comprehensive patient profile across all medical specialties," said Mark Newburger, Apollo CEO. Highlights of the eBook include: The Need for a Patient-Centric Approach





Maintain a Single Multidisciplinary Imaging Ecosystem





Optimizing Imaging Technology Health systems of all sizes can also gain insights into operational efficiencies of managing medical imaging in the cloud and assessing potential financial impact due to IT resources and clinical efficiencies gained. The eBook is now available for download on the Apollo website. Apollo's multidisciplinary medical imaging platform deployed on AWS, arccCloud™ enables health systems to achieve multidisciplinary acces to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor boards, and viewing across the continuum of care. Deployed using AWS HealthImaging, arccCloud speeds access to medical imaging in addition to providing ROI for storage and IT cost reductions.



About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions to healthcare enterprises for 30 years. Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, integrates to the electronic health record (EHR), provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data, and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can securely acquire, manage, store, and access all clinical content. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images. To learn more about Apollo and explore implementing this new approach:

