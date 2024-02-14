[November 21, 2023] New EHR Integration Simplifies Provider Workflow for Patients Living With Diabetes Tweet

Tidepool, a software company committed to innovations in diabetes management, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration for its cutting-edge diabetes data visualization platform. This groundbreaking integration marks a significant advancement in the company's mission to empower healthcare providers and people living with diabetes to make their data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121146323/en/ A visualization of Tidepool's EHR integration. (Graphic: Tidepool) Tidepool+, the company's data platform, supports diabetes data management across multiple specialties with a single, centralized view, including features like a population health dashboard, Single Sign-On (SSO) support, and now, EHR integration, to name a few. Tidepool+ seamlessly merges patient data from various diabetes devices (with support for 85+ devices), creating a comprehensive and easily accessible overview. Through partnerships with Redox and Xealth, Tidepool+ EHR integration allows health systems to streamline, simplify, and customize data visualization and clinical documentation workflows across many compatible electronic health records. This enables providers to interpret diabetes data and provide data-driven diabetes care efficiently by viewing Tidepool+ reports directly in patients' charts. Recognizing the need for workflow flexibility, Tidepool has created numerous pathways for the data to be viewed and interpeted in the EHR. Tidepool+ data can be conveniently imported into the EHR as discrete summary data or static PDF reports within a patient's chart. Alternatively, Tidepool has built a pathway for providers to jump directly into their dynamic and interactive Tidepool Web data views from the context of their patient records. This holistic approach allows providers to review diabetes device data from Tidepool with other relevant patient details such as vital signs, prescriptions, and lab results.



"The team here at Tidepool realizes that different providers, clinics, and workflows require different tools. Since our mission is to provide the best technology and enable the best possible diabetes outcomes for all people living with diabetes - we are so excited for this new solution that meets providers and patients where they are," said Kelli May, MS, RD, LDN, CDCES, CPT, Clinic Success Lead at Tidepool. Along with streamlined data access, EHR integration enables providers to take a comprehensive approach to patient care by viewing diabetes data, such as glucose levels, insulin dosing history, and carbohydrate intake, side-by-side with the patient's history. This allows providers to tailor treatment plans that address each individual's unique needs and challenges.

"Tidepool is dedicated to advancing diabetes care through our tools and technology, and the introduction of EHR integration is a significant step forward in achieving this goal. By providing healthcare providers with a comprehensive view of patient data, we aim to enhance the quality of diabetes care and ultimately improve patient outcomes," says Howard Look, CEO and Founder of Tidepool. With this latest development, Tidepool continues solidifying its position as an industry leader in diabetes technology, driving innovation that positively impacts the lives of individuals with diabetes and the healthcare providers who support them. About Tidepool Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool Web, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and soon Tidepool Loop. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us @tidepool_org on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121146323/en/

