[November 21, 2023] News Corp's Dow Jones to Participate in UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal Almar Latour will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The session will begin at 10:30 AM EST (7:30 AM PST). To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is exected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.



