New Survey Uncovers Surprising Cloud Networking Outages, Generative AI and Skills Gap Headwinds Facing Enterprises
Aviatrix will Preview the Results of its 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report Exclusively at AWS re:Invent 2023
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, has conducted its annual survey of Aviatrix Certified Engineers (ACEs), which this year revealed surprising revelations from the cloud, networking, and security practitioners with boots on the ground.
Among the key findings:
This year's survey included more than 400 global respondents spanning security, cloud, networking roles, with several reporting they hold more than one of these roles at their organizatin. More than half of the respondents were from enterprise organizations with more than 2,000 employees.
Aviatrix will be offering an exclusive early look at the results of its 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report exclusively at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2023 from November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas, NV.
To book a meeting or learn where to find Aviatrix at AWS re:Invent, visit our event page here and add "ACE Survey" into your meeting request. To pre-register to receive a copy of the full report when it's released in January 2024, visit: https://pages.aviatrix.com/2024-secure-cloud-networking-field-report.html. For press and analyst inquiries, please contact Aviatrix at [email protected].
About Aviatrix
Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-uncovers-surprising-cloud-networking-outages-generative-ai-and-skills-gap-headwinds-facing-enterprises-301993040.html
SOURCE Aviatrix
