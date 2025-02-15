[November 16, 2023] New Evidence for Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Ratings Affirm Magnetic Reading Is a Powerful Tool for Improving Student Reading Achievement Tweet

Studies demonstrate that students who used Magnetic Reading programs grew more in reading achievement NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidence for ESSA—which provides educators with reliable, easy-to-use information on programs and practices that align with the rigorous standards of evidence as defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)—accepted studies of Curriculum Associates' Magnetic Reading Foundations for Grades K–2 and Magnetic Reading for Grades 3–5 as meeting their standards of evidence. Those studies demonstrate the efficacy of the programs in helping students reach grade-level reading proficiency. "Our nationwide research shows that manystudents continue to struggle with reading proficiency, particularly those who missed early literacy instruction due to the disruption of the pandemic. Evidence for ESSA's ratings acknowledge that our Magnetic Reading programs are making it possible for elementary school students to achieve reading proficiency at their grade level and beyond. This is promising news as we endeavor to meet students' needs in early elementary reading," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president for content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "We are confident that Magnetic Reading products equip educators with the effective tools they need to help students recover and reach their potential as successful readers."



The two studies recognized by Evidence for ESSA evaluated the impact of Magnetic Reading Foundations and Magnetic Reading on reading achievement. To create similar instruction and comparison groups, researchers matched students who used a Magnetic Reading program with similar students who did not. In comparing Grade 2 students in schools that used Magnetic Reading Foundations versus those that did not, Magnetic Reading Foundations users scored an average of nine points higher on assessments in the 2022–2023 school year. For students in Grades 3–5, Magnetic Reading users scored an average of 11 points higher on assessments in the 2021–2022 school year. Used as a component to complement any core reading program, Magnetic Reading Foundations K–2 provides the foundation needed for students to learn to read and connects to the comprehension skills taught in Magnetic Reading 3–5, where students read to learn. When used with i-Ready, Magnetic Reading K–5 ensures every student gets the right support for succeeding as a grade-level reader.

Evidence for ESSA is an organization through the Center for Research and Reform in Education at the Johns Hopkins School of Education. To learn more about Magnetic Reading and Magnetic Reading Foundations, visit MagneticReading.com.

