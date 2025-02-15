TMCnet News
New Study Reveals 75% of Employees Hope to Receive a Gift from Their Company This Holiday
Snappy's Annual Holiday Gifting Survey Also Finds 57% of Employees See an Employer's Gift as a Sign of Gratitude and Appreciation
Nearly 70% of Those Surveyed Have Received a Gift They Didn't Want and Didn't Use
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, 75% of employees are hoping to receive a gift from their company, with 57% seeing a gift as a sign of their employer's gratitude and appreciation. An even higher percentage, 78%, report increased job satisfaction after receiving a meaningful gift from their employer, highlighting the important role of gift-giving in fostering gratitude, appreciation and positive business relationships. These are among the data findings released today by Snappy, the leading gifting platform, in its annual Holiday Gifting Report, which gauges attitudes and trends related to holiday corporate gifting by businesses and personal gifting by consumers.
Snappy's report shows widespread enjoyment of the holiday season overall, with nearly three-quarters of those surveyed (74%) expressing their delight during this festive time of year. However, the survey also highlights common gifting pitfalls, with nearly 70% of respondents saying they have received gifts they didn't want and never used and 24% saying they have experienced the awkwardness of getting an unwanted gift from their boss.
While more than half of those surveyed (51%) say they experience stress when it comes to selecting gifts, the spirit of giving remains strong, with 55% reporting that when using a gift, they reflect fondly on the person who gave it to them—highlighting the importance of meaningful gifting.
Snappy is committed to enhancing the gifting experience with its unique "gift of choice" platform, which alleviates the pressure of holiday shopping. The platform's curated gift collections empower recipients to choose the present that most resonates with them, guaranteeing the perfect gift every time.
Methodology
Snappy's 2023 Holiday Gifting Report was fielded from 1,527 Americans ages 18 and older, who were surveyed online in September 2023. Respondents were recruited based on demographics via an online sample by Propeller Insights.
About Snappy
Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude and takes the guesswork out of gifting.
Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting. Snappy has sent more than 4 million gifts worldwide.
Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion.
Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials" and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.
