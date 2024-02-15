TMCnet News
New Report Shows 95% of CISOs, CSOs and CIOs Fear Identity-related Threats
Omada's State of Identity Governance 2024 report highlights issue of overly-permissioned accounts and a preference for best-of-breed identity solutions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today released its State of Identity Governance Report 2024, examining the IT and business leaders' perspectives on identity threats and solution choices. The report is available for download at link.
As digital transformation and hybrid work converge, identity and access management procedures have become more complex. A successful approach to identity governance must strike a balance between enhancing an organization's security and facilitating business agility in the context of end-user workflows. Over-permissioned accounts expand the attack surface, increase risk and lead to the potential for more breaches.
Omada surveyed senior IT and security leaders at 567 U.S.-based enterprises with more than 1,000 employees to learn more about their concerns around identity and how they are currently tackling these challenges.
Among the findings:
Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Hackers are no longer breaking in; they're logging in using compromised credentials, so protecting identities needs to be a core component in large enterprises' overall cyber strategy. Modern IGA practices and technology are a necessity in today's evolving threat landscape, and it's clear that businesses prefer best-of-breed solutions to enhance both efficiency and security."
For a deeper look at insights unveiled by the data, register for Omada's webinar, Decoding the State of IGA, here.
