New Report from Pigment Shows 89% of Finance Leaders Make Decisions Based on Inaccurate, Incomplete Data
Survey reveals what CFOs and finance leaders really think about AI, the painful trade-offs they're making today and the largest opportunities ahead
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment, the business planning platform, today released "Office of the CFO: Expectations vs. Reality for the Modern Finance Professional," new research that reveals insights and challenges from finance leaders. Most concerning, while finance leaders operate in an environment where access to accurate information can make or break a company, the vast majority (89%) say they are making monthly decisions that they know are based on inaccurate or incomplete data. In fact, one in four say they are being forced to rely on gut instinct alone.
"CFOs and finance leaders serve as the strategic backbone of organizations, orchestrating lasting business success while making reliable predictions in a world where the only certainty is flux," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-founder at Pigment. "The reality, however, is that finance leaders are over-extended as they try to meet the expectations placed on them. They often don't have access to the right data or technology, they're spending far too much time on low-value tasks, and they aren't able to upskill or evolve their roles. Without changes, they're being placed in an impossible-to-win scenario."
Finance leaders across industries lack confidence in their ability to make strategic decisions for the business, plan ahead accurately, mitigate risks, or steer their business through unpredictable events. In fact, most finance leaders only feel confident making decisions for the next quarter (60%), and only one in four (28%) are confident making plans a year or more in advance.
This comes down to a couple of main factors: persistent external pressures such as the current, uncertain economic environment and staying ahead of competitors, as well as strong internal challenges. More than half (56%) of finance leaders have been asked to make decisions and forecasts for departments over which they lack visibility and nearly the same number (53%) who still don't have the right tools needed to conduct needed long-term growth planning.
Mounting expectations meet mundane tasks, holding leaders back
AI-enabled technology tools will propel finance into the future
In addition, a main value-add highlighted by finance leaders is the ability to bring in outside non-finance stakeholders, moving the conversation to a level they can contribute toward. This is because generative AI-powered platforms make it far easier to access and analyze data in natural language even if someone is not an analyst or an expert in financial planning tools.
"Despite the challenges, we know that finance leaders believe in their function and are ready and willing to do the work that has the greatest impact on the business," added Vanessa Brangwyn, Global Head of Customers, Pigment. "With the right people in their teams, who have access to clean and accurate data, finance leaders can not only meet but redefine the evolving expectations and solidify their position as vital architects of an organization's future."
To read the full report, click here. For more information about Pigment and its technology, please visit gopigment.com.
Pigment
