New Research Finds 87% of Medtechs Lack Consistent Methods to Share Product Information Across Global Regulatory Teams
Growing regulatory complexity driving need for a single source of regulatory information
PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most medtech companies (87%) can't seamlessly exchange product information between in-country and global regulatory assurance teams, according to the 2023 Regulatory Benchmark Report from Veeva MedTech. Without a standardized and consistent way to share documents globally, organizations can't ensure the reliability or accuracy of product information across markets. This increases compliance risk and can delay the delivery of devices and diagnostics to patients.
A single source for regulatory documents can enable global teams to access real-time information and take proactive action. Yet, more than half of respondents (56%) say they don't have access to a single source for documents to support global submissions. As regulations — like EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR) — continue to evolve, establishing centralized regulatory data and documents should be a top priority to accelerate approvals and speed up new market entry.
The report reveals additional opportunities for improving medtech regulatory affairs, including:
The Veeva MedTech 2023 Regulatory Benchmark Report examines the medical device and diagnostic industry's progress toward modernizing regulatory operations. Survey respondents include more than 100 regulatory affairs (RA) professionals from medtech organizations around the globe. See the complete annual study, which explores how medtech companies and RA teams work cross-functionally to manage new product development, global market entry, commercial launches, and renewal of product certifications.
