[November 15, 2023] New Zealand's Leading Fitness Coach Manik Launches Groundbreaking MKFitnessnz App

Global fitness app offers tailor-made workout plans, step-by-step exercise videos and a comprehensive grocery meal planner AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by renowned fitness coach Manik, MKFitnessnz has a successful track record of transforming the lives of over 500 clients globally. His unwavering commitment to helping his clients, especially those within the Indian community, has led to the development of this exclusive workout app. With MKFitnessnz, Manik has taken the first step towards making professional fitness guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere. The app features: Tailor-Made Fitness Plans: Personalized workout plans that suit each user's individual fitness goals and needs. Whether you aim to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve your overall health, Manik's pp has the perfect plan for you.

Step-by-Step Workout Videos: Easy-to-follow video demonstrations of each exercise, ensuring you perform them correctly to maximize results and minimize the risk of injury.

Grocery Meal Planner: Achieving your fitness goals requires more than just exercise; nutrition is a crucial factor. The app offers a grocery meal planner, making it easier for you to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

24/7 Support from Manik: The path to fitness can be challenging. With MKFitness, you're never alone in your journey. Manik provides constant support and guidance to ensure you stay on track and motivated.



Visit www.mkfitnessnz.com to learn more and sign up for MKFitness App.

About MKFitnessnz: MKFitnessnz is a leading fitness coaching and training platform founded by Manik in Auckland New Zealand. MKFitnessnz is dedicated to making fitness accessible and personalized through its innovative MKFitness App.

