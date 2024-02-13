[November 14, 2023] New CloudTrucks Study Reveals How the U.S. Thinks and Talks about Trucking Tweet

CloudTrucks, a leading technology and service provider for trucking entrepreneurs, today announced the findings from its latest survey on trucking sentiments, "How America Thinks and Talks Trucks." The study revealed that Americans nationwide have a positive view of the trucking profession, and many have basic trucking industry knowledge. The study also identified regional differences in trucking terminology. CloudTrucks surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults, including respondents from all 50 states. Their responses were analyzed by census region: Northeast, Midwest, South and West. The percentage of respondents from each census region approximates the population differences for each. Key findings: Americans value and hold largely positive views of trucker drivers: Respondents overwhelmingly said "truck drivers play a crucial role in the economy" (80%) and sympathized with truck drivers for "frequently" having to "encounter aggressive or unsafe behaviors from other motorists" (43%). Nearly a third (33%) said truck drivers are not adequately compensated for their work. Most respondents described drivers as industious, reliable, punctual, overworked and underpaid.

While 69% of southerners indicated a high degree of confidence in their understanding of the daily life and challenges faced by truck drivers, 65% of all respondents across regions also said they are "very familiar" (26%) or "somewhat familiar" (39%). Respondents nationwide also displayed a strong understanding of basic trucking industry facts, as indicated by their accurate responses on a short quiz included in the survey. Northeasterners outperformed southerners on the quiz. Regional terminology for trucks differs, but "18-wheeler" is the most popular term for trucks nationwide: Southerners (25%) indicated "18-wheeler" is the most popular term for trucks in their region, and it is also popular among westerners (17%), northeasterners (16%) and midwesterners (11%). For midwesterners, "semi" (28%) and "semi-truck" (27%) are the most common terms; northeasterners prefer "tractor trailer" (30%); and westerners prefer "semi-truck" (19%).



Click here to read the full study: "2023 CloudTrucks Survey: How America Thinks and Talks Trucks."

