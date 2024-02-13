[November 14, 2023] New Relic Deepens Relationship with AWS to Provide AI Monitoring Tweet

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that New Relic AI monitoring (AIM), one of the industry's first APM solutions for AI-powered applications, is now integrated with Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)'s that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. AWS customers can now use New Relic to gain greater visibility and insights across the AI stack, making it easier to troubleshoot and optimize their applications for performance, quality, and cost. While AI is revolutionizing modern applications, it introduces new challenges and complexity to organization's tech stacks. AI tech stacks include new components like large language models (LLMs) and vector data stores and generate additional telemetry to track such as quality and cost. AIM solves these new challenges by bringing APM to the AI stack. Similar to how engineers monitor their application stack with New Relic APM, AIM provides engineers with full visibility into all components of the AI stack. AIM provides a single easy view to troubleshoot, compare, and optimize different LLM prompts and responses for performance, cost and tokens, and quality issues including hallucinations, bias, toxicity, and fairness across all models supported by Amazon Bedrock. AIM integrates with Amazon Bedrock to provide in-depth end-to-end observability. With AIM's built-in integrations such as Langchain, Amazon Bedrock customers can get metrics and tracing throughout the life-cycle of LLM prompt and response, ranging from raw prompts to repaired and business-compliant responses. Key features and use cases include: Auto instrumentation: New Reic agents come equipped with all AIM capabilities, including full AI stack visibility, response tracing, model comparison, and more for quick and easy setup.

Full AI stack visibility: Holistic view across the application, infrastructure, and the AI layer, including AI metrics like response quality and tokens alongside APM golden signals.

Deep trace insights for every LLM response: Trace the lifecycle of complex LLM responses built with tools like LangChain to fix performance issues and quality problems such as bias, toxicity, and hallucination.

Compare performance and costs: Track usage, performance, quality, and cost across all models in a single view; optimize use with insights on frequently asked prompts, chain of thought, and prompt templates and caches.

Enable responsible use of AI: Ensure safe and responsible AI use by verifying that responses are appropriately tagged to indicate AI-generated and are free from bias, toxicity, and hallucinations using response trace insights.

Instantly monitor your AI ecosystem: The most comprehensive solution for monitoring the entire stack of any AI ecosystem with 50+ integrations and quickstarts including: Orchestration framework: Langchain Vector databases: Pinecone, Weaviate, Milvus, FAISS, Zilliz LLM: Amazon Bedrock (models from AI21 Labs, Amazon, Anthropic, and Cohere) AI infrastructure: Amazon SageMaker

New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "Today's news builds upon our deep work with AWS to bring the power of observability to engineers and developers who are modernizing their tech stacks. And by putting our AI monitoring solution front and center with AWS customers, we are multiplying our ability to reach every engineer using leading LLMs like Anthropic." New Relic AIM builds upon New Relic's deep relationship with AWS and adds to its more than 95 existing AWS integrations. AIM is now available in early access to New Relic and AWS users across the globe. Users can sign up here to request early access, which is included as a part of New Relic's simplified, consumption-based pricing. For more information, please visit our:

New Relic AI Monitoring press release About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114126939/en/

