New Relic Deepens Relationship with AWS to Provide AI Monitoring
New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that New Relic AI monitoring (AIM), one of the industry's first APM solutions for AI-powered applications, is now integrated with Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)'s that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. AWS customers can now use New Relic to gain greater visibility and insights across the AI stack, making it easier to troubleshoot and optimize their applications for performance, quality, and cost.
While AI is revolutionizing modern applications, it introduces new challenges and complexity to organization's tech stacks. AI tech stacks include new components like large language models (LLMs) and vector data stores and generate additional telemetry to track such as quality and cost. AIM solves these new challenges by bringing APM to the AI stack. Similar to how engineers monitor their application stack with New Relic APM, AIM provides engineers with full visibility into all components of the AI stack. AIM provides a single easy view to troubleshoot, compare, and optimize different LLM prompts and responses for performance, cost and tokens, and quality issues including hallucinations, bias, toxicity, and fairness across all models supported by Amazon Bedrock.
AIM integrates with Amazon Bedrock to provide in-depth end-to-end observability. With AIM's built-in integrations such as Langchain, Amazon Bedrock customers can get metrics and tracing throughout the life-cycle of LLM prompt and response, ranging from raw prompts to repaired and business-compliant responses.
Key features and use cases include:
New Relic AIM builds upon New Relic's deep relationship with AWS and adds to its more than 95 existing AWS integrations. AIM is now available in early access to New Relic and AWS users across the globe. Users can sign up here to request early access, which is included as a part of New Relic's simplified, consumption-based pricing. For more information, please visit our:
About New Relic
As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.
