New Rubrik Cyber Report Finds that One of Every Two Organizations Suffered Loss of Sensitive Data in the Last Year
PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As marquee brands continue to reveal the challenges of successful cyberattacks targeting their business data, a new cyber report from Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, finds a stark reality: about one of every two organizations surveyed suffered a loss of sensitive data over the last year. In fact, one of six organizations experienced multiple losses of data in the past 12 months.
In its new research report, “The State of Data Security: The Journey to Secure an Uncertain Future,” Rubrik Zero Labs provides a timely view into the increasingly commonplace problem of cyber risks and the challenge to secure data across an organization’s expanding surface area. New technologies – from artificial intelligence (AI) to cloud – continue to create countless opportunities for modern cybersecurity threats that capitalize on the explosion of data worldwide, according to more than 1,600 security executives who participated.
Data Is Surging — And Shows No Signs of Slowing Down
Organizations Struggle to Protect Sensitive Data Amid Growth
Data Policies Need To Be Improved To Meet Growing Data Security Needs
“The explosive growth in data is due to increasing use of big data tied to artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and the increasingly common use of personal data generated by devices. Furthermore, it is rapidly changing both sides of the cybersecurity battlefront – including the myriad of ways that attacks are carried out and how our systems execute rapid response, from posture management to data security,” said Steven Stone, Head of Rubrik Zero Labs. “We see that left unattended, today’s data proliferation can cripple businesses. Organizations need to have the right visibility into their data to secure it, with a clear plan for cyber resilience that delivers business continuity.”
“The State of Data Security” comes from Rubrik Zero Labs, the company’s cybersecurity research unit formed to analyze the global threat landscape, report on emerging data security issues, and give organizations research-backed insights and best practices to secure their data against increasing cyber events.
In its third global study since launching one year ago, Rubrik Zero Labs commissioned Wakefield Research to gather insights from more than 1,600 IT and security leaders — half of which were CIOs and CISOs — across 10 countries. This report is supplemented by a significant increase in Rubrik telemetry to provide an authentic view of organizations’ environments and threats they face, looking at more than 5,000 clients across 22 industries.
To learn more about Rubrik Zero Labs’ “The State of Data Security” visit https://www.rubrik.com/zero-labs and register for the virtual Rubrik Zero Labs Summit taking place Thursday, November 16th.
Report Methodology
The survey supplemented Rubrik telemetry, looking at more than 5,000 clients across 22 industries and 67 countries. The data includes over 35 exabytes of logical storage secured and more than 24 billion sensitive data records from January 2022 through July 2023.
About Rubrik
For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.
