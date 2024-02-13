[November 13, 2023] New Database Offers In-Depth Analysis of Germany's Data Center Facilities Tweet

DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Excel-based product offers a detailed analysis of the German data center market, providing valuable insights into existing and upcoming data center facilities across the country. Key Highlights of the Database: Existing Data Centers: The database offers a thorough analysis of 140 existing data centers, including details on location, operator/owner, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards, and more. Upcoming Data Centers: It covers 30 upcoming data centers, providing information on location, investor, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment figures, and project status. Investors/Operators Covered: The database includes a wide range of investors and operators, such as NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, and many more. Market Insights: The database highlights key market insights, including the prominence of Frankfurt as the primary data center hub in Germany and the major operators contributing to the IT load capacity. KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS: In Germany , Frankfurt , being the major location, is the primary data center hub in Germany , with more than 40 existing third-party data centers.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:



EXISTING DATA CENTERS (140 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 Facilities) Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, Colt Data Centre Services, Global Switch, Telehouse, Hetzner Online, Penta Infra, Noris Network, Iron Mountain, SpaceNet Data Center, Lumen Technologies (Level 3/CenturyLink), ITENOS, Data Center One, China Mobile, Telemaxx, IP Exchange (q.beyong), Carrier Colo, MK NETZDIENSTE, Pfalzkom, envia TEL, DARZ, PYUR (HL KOMM), DOKOM 21, FirstColo, PlusServer, TMR Telekommunikation, EdgeConneX, IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg), TWLKOM, EMC HostCo, GTT (interoute), NET-BUILD, STACKIT, ratiokontakt, GRASS-MERKUR, Contabo, Planet IC, Trusted-Colo, SpeedBone, Comarch, Artfiles, Centron, 3U Telecom, EVF Data Center, ISPpro Internet, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Maincubes, NewTelco, Yondr, P3, Damac Data Centers, Green Mountain-KMW, Data Castle. The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database offers valuable information for industry professionals looking to explore the data center landscape in Germany and make informed decisions about investments, expansions, or partnerships.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjef0k About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

