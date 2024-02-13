TMCnet News
New and Real-World Research Supports BrainCheck's Cognitive Assessment and Care Planning Solutions
Clinicians and patients report high levels of satisfaction with BrainCheck's standard battery, Assess™ and care planning tool, Plan™
Studies confirm Assess can effectively determine severity of cognitive impairment
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. announced promising new and real-world data supporting BrainCheck's cognitive assessment and care planning solutions was recently presented at The Gerontological Society of America's Annual Scientific Meeting from November 8-12 in Tampa, FL. Studies confirm clinicians and patients report high levels of satisfaction with BrainCheck's standard battery, Assess™, and care planning tool, Plan™. Research also showed Assess can effectively determine severity of cognitive impairment.
"More than 7 million Americans are unaware they have mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and 99% of primary care physicians (PCPs) are under-diagnosing the condition,1,2 suggesting clinicians and patients are critically in need of a reliable and intuitive solution to help detect MCI earlier," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "BrainCheck's plug-and-play technology is the only solution of its kind that empowers providers with an all-in approach to cognitive care, offering the tools needed to intervene sooner and combat cognitive decline. And now, our latest version offers unparalleled flexibility for use in-clinic or remotely, making this technology even more accessible and easy to implement in the clinical setting."
Clinicians and Patients Report High-Level of Satisfaction with BrainCheck in Real-World Study
"Our collaboration with BrainCheck has opened a new chapter in our approach to patient care planning and support," said Bela Ajtai, MD, Director of the Center for Cognitive Disorders and Brain Health at Dent Neurologic Institute, one of the largest outpatient neurology practices in the U.S. "Providers appreciate the value of BrainCheck as a promising solution to the increasing demand for cognitive care in an aging population. Patients and care partners value the information and resources presented in care plans. With this leading-edge technology, we are taking a significant step toward improving the quality of care for patients facing cognitive challenges."
Accurately Distinguishing Severity of Cognitive Impairment
"With dementia projected to affect 14 million people in the United States and 152 million people globally in the coming decades, early detection of cognitive impairment is paramount but remains a challenge with current clinical protocols," said Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, MSE, neuropsychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at BrainCheck. "BrainCheck's platform offers an efficient end-to-end cognitive care solution that can be operationalized in any clinical setting. These research results confirm our standard battery, Assess, is a reliable and efficient tool for early detection of impairment, marking a significant advancement in addressing cognitive decline."
Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck's clinically-proven platform is the most comprehensive solution commercially available across the cognitive care continuum, streamlining screening, assessment, care planning and monitoring.
