[November 13, 2023] New Survey Highlights Demand For Corporate Climate Action

Consumers say a corporation's commitment to sustainability efforts helps inform their buying decisions. According to a new national survey, 71% of U.S. adults say they're more loyal to companies that take an active role in protecting the environment. The nationwide survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation. More than 2,000 adults were asked several questions about corporate responsibility and their perception of sustainability practices. Survey results indicated younger consumers are even more inclined to be guided by their environmental values. About 68% of Americans between the ages of 18-34 said they were willing to pay more for products from companies that have a strong stance on sustainability and climate change, compared to 52% of those ages 35+. "These results shed light on the priorities ofAmerican consumers and there's a strong consensus people want corporations to take a proactive approach to climate action," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Corporations have the power and resources to take environmental initiatives to the next level and, clearly, people are eager to see companies step up."



Additionally, the survey revealed that nearly four in five Americans believe corporations have an obligation to address climate change and that right now is the time for everyone to work collaboratively to address critical climate issues (both 79%). The world's leading environmental experts agree there has never been a more important time to escalate work to reduce the effects of climate change. The survey results also showed 82% of Americans believe corporations have a responsibility to reduce and offset their carbon emissions. A majority of Americans want companies to contribute to their communities, with about four in five (81%) agreeing corporations have a duty to give back to the communities they do business in.

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Arbor Day Foundation from September 28 - October 2, 2023 among 2,053 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected]. About the Arbor Day Foundation Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113453186/en/

