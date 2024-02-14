[November 09, 2023] New Testing Proves AURA Ion Bar™ Highly Effective in Combating COVID-19 and Other Airborne Pathogens Tweet

AURA Technologies today announced that AURA Ion Bar™, the only system in the world that creates a germ-destroying barrier across any two spaces safely using Negative Air Ions (NAIs), is now backed by comprehensive testing that demonstrates its unparalleled effectiveness in combatting the spread of COVID-19. Designed to create a protective sheet of air enriched with a high concentration of NAIs, Ion Bar™ acts as an invisible barrier by blocking contaminants before they enter a space. The NAIs inactivate contaminants by causing them to clump and fall out of the air, removing them from the breathing zone and completely deactivating them to ensure indoor spaces remain virus-free. In a market flooded with safety products lacking adequate testing, AURA was determined to guarantee that the Ion Bar™ performed as advertised. The test results provide irrefutable evidence of the device's ability to kill up to 99.98% of viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, reducing airborne transmission of diseases like COVID-19. A six-week study conducted in a controlled laboratory environment tested the efficacy of the Ion Bar™ against aerosolized SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The testing chamber, measuring 20 ft x 8 ft x 8 ft, maintained precise environmental conditions, offering more realistic and reliable results than smaller testing rooms used by other indoor air quality products. To further create a unique testing environment, a simulated wall with a doorway frame was constructed inside the chamber. This division allowed for the release of the COVID virus in a manner mirroring its natural sprad. Surface testing involved inoculating glass slides with SARS-CoV-2, while aerosol testing saw the virus nebulized and sprayed into the chamber to simulate airborne transmission.



The results of the testing were nothing short of remarkable. Surface testing showed that after 10 minutes, only 1/6th of the virus remained active. After 20 minutes, a mere 1/3,500th of the virus was still viable, and at the 30-minute mark, there was no trace of the active virus, or less than 1/50,000th of its initial concentration. In aerosol testing, the spraying of the aerosol took place 5 ft above the floor and 1.5 ft away from the doorway while air samples were collected from the clean side for 2 minutes. Ion Bar™ acted as an impenetrable forcefield, blocking an astounding 99.98% (3.69 log) of active SARS-CoV-2 from entering during device operation.

"The testing clearly shows that AURA Ion Bar™ represents a fundamental paradigm shift in the way we should be thinking about air quality: real-time prevention rather than long-term treatment," said Dr. Alex Blate, Chief Innovator at AURA. "Instead of cleaning the air over time as an air purifier would, Ion Bar™ prevents the air from becoming contaminated in the first place." AURA Co-CEO, Anna Bennett, expressed the company's commitment to fighting COVID-19 and improving indoor air quality. "After three years of dedicated development and lab studies, the astonishing test results surpassed all expectations," said Bennett. "We're now ready to share this technology and continue the fight against indoor air pathogens. Beyond its potential to revolutionize indoor air quality, Ion Bar™ represents a revolutionary approach to battle against airborne diseases, restoring a sense of safety and normalcy to shared spaces." Additional in-vitro studies were conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of Ion Bar™ against other pathogens. The results of these tests further demonstrate the device's ability to provide a robust defense against a range of pathogens: Aspergillus Fumigatus : This in-vitro study consisted of aerosol testing to determine the efficacy of the AURA Ion Bar™ Mark IV against Aspergillus Fumigatus.

: This in-vitro study consisted of aerosol testing to determine the efficacy of the AURA Ion Bar™ Mark IV against Aspergillus Fumigatus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) : This in-vitro study consisted of aerosol and surface testing to determine the efficacy of the AURA Ion Bar™ Mark IV against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

: This in-vitro study consisted of aerosol and surface testing to determine the efficacy of the AURA Ion Bar™ Mark IV against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Streptococcus Pneumoniae: This in-vitro study consisted of aerosol and surface testing to determine the efficacy of the AURA Ion Bar™ Mark IV against Streptococcus Pneumoniae. To learn more about the AURA Ion Bar™ and its capabilities, please visit here. About AURA Technologies At AURA Technologies, we bring a new way of thinking to advanced technology R&D. Using the highest caliber talent and the latest advancements in computer science, we are actively innovating to make the world a better place through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Science, Physics, and Engineering combined with the latest emerging technologies. From our cutting-edge solutions created for the Department of Defense to our revolutionary products designed in response to COVID, we develop real innovations for health, safety, security, and national defense. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109273486/en/

