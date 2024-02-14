[November 09, 2023] New Research Reveals A Declining State of Satisfaction Among America's Professional Truck Drivers Tweet

Drive My Way's Latest Driver Happiness Survey Shows Overall Happiness Levels Drop as Newer Drivers Enter the Field; Better Pay Remains High Priority for Even the Happiest Drivers CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive My Way released the company's second National Driver Happiness Study today, which measures job and lifestyle satisfaction of professional CDL truck drivers across the United States through an online survey of over 500 drivers. Conducted in late 2022 and early 2023, the survey results show a decline in overall driver happiness, with only 51.3% of drivers reporting happiness with their current job, down from 54.1% in 2019. The happiest drivers are also the most experienced: 55.2% of drivers with 8+ years in the industry reported high levels of satisfaction. By contrast, only 43.5% of respondents 1-2 years into their driving careers are happy in their current job, the lowest levels reported among all age groups. Of the respondents, 12.9% were female drivers. Their reported satisfaction decreased sharply from 62.1% in 2019 to 52.9% in 2023. However, this still surpassed the male drivers' satisfaction rate, which dropped from 53.0% in 2019 to 51.1% in 2023. The survey also examines how driver happiness affects behavior in the job market. The report reveals that while happy drivers are more likely to stay — and three times more likely to refer others to their employer ­— they are also nearly twice as likely to seek new employment than they were in 2019. When asked if they've looked for a job in the last three months, 43.5% of happy drivers said yes, compared to 26.6% in 2019 — indicating that even the most satisfied drivers might still be on the lookout for something different. Unhappiness remains a strong predictor of turnover, with 79.7% of unhappy drivers actively ob hunting.



Drive My Way CEO Beth Potratz noted the importance of these findings and said, "It's ironic that in today's consumer-led job market, we don't view drivers as consumers themselves. Truck drivers have infinite career options, and too many are not happy with their current job. A truck driver's life and job are inextricably connected, therefore it's critical their job fits their needs and preferences so they can live the life they want doing the job they love." When asked what their employers could do to make them happier, pay still remains the top priority for drivers, with 20.6% of respondents selecting "better base compensation." Even the happiest drivers want higher pay: they made up 63.1% of respondents who said more money would most improve their happiness.

"Base mileage and hourly pay has grown, on average, 17.91% from September 2019 to September 2023," reports Leah Shaver, president & CEO of The National Transportation Institute, the industry's authority on driver pay data tracking and reporting. "Driver wages, despite making those notable gains, remain quite complicated, due to the nearly 200 attributes that make up drivers' paychecks. The common aggravator today may not be drivers' base wages. Rather, productivity is the major concern for drivers right now, as lack of productivity (aka fewer miles, hours, and loads) is pinching their take-home pay." This could explain why, for some, a raise may not be enough. The second-most common response, at 9.8%, was "better listening and communication from management." This answer revealed two additional patterns: three out of five drivers who selected this answer have been in their current job for less than two years, and women were twice as likely to select it as men. According to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries Summary (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022), professional truck and delivery drivers have the 6th most dangerous job in the United States. "Drive My Way's survey offers crucial insights to hiring managers and companies hoping to attract and retain drivers in a competitive market," Potratz said. "We make hiring personal by putting drivers first in the experience, only matching them with jobs we know fit their professional qualifications and lifestyle preferences. And as this year's report shows, when you prioritize your drivers' happiness, they're much more likely to stick with you longer." In 2019, Drive My Way began surveying drivers on their recruitment platform with a series of questions designed to understand what makes them happy in their career and life. The 2023 study is derived from responses from over 500 professional truck drivers working within the United States. To view the full 2023 report, visit hiring.drivemyway.com/happy. About Drive My Way: Drive My Way is a truck driver recruiting platform completely focused on drivers and their needs. Using proprietary matching technology and dedicated matchmakers, Drive My Way helps professional CDL and non-CDL drivers find ideal jobs, with the vision of empowering truck drivers to live the life they want while doing a job they love. For further information:

