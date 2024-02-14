TMCnet News
New Snow Software Survey Finds AI Driving 2024 IT Agenda, with 82% of Leaders Completely Prepared to Leverage Generative AI
Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today released its annual survey revealing that artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating the mindshare of IT leaders this year and next, as 72% believe their organization will be using more AI in the next two to three years. While AI may be the top priority for IT leaders for the foreseeable future, the report suggests that continued economic uncertainty around the globe is forcing CIOs to look for further cost savings, ways to reduce risk, embrace the power of platforms and more.
The Snow Software IT Priorities Report, now in its fourth year, polled 800 IT leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, to assess how IT decision makers' priorities have shifted over the past 12 months and outline their top areas of focus as they head into the new year.
Artificial Intelligence in Overdrive
While there is increased enthusiasm for AI, economic uncertainty and the need for business agility may be prompting IT leaders to use AI to identify further productivity gains and operational efficiencies that contribute to their other priorities to reduce costs and minimize risk.
"There is no business as usual for IT leaders today," said Alastair Pooley, Chief Information Officer at Snow. "Between navigating challenging economic conditions and the emergence of game-changing technologieslike generative AI, the role of IT is in flux. The results of our latest report demonstrate that IT leaders are focused on providing cost efficiencies and mitigating risk without hampering the innovation agenda of the business. However, IT leaders seem to lack the foundation of visibility required to strike the right balance for their organizations, as 67% of those surveyed said they believe the business is procuring more SaaS and cloud technologies than they are aware of. While many IT leaders are exploring AI capabilities within technology investments they already have, we've seen, time and time again, that comprehensive visibility and actionable insights are required to get the most out of your technology investments."
To Spend or to Save? That is the Question
Additional Findings Include:
Learn more about IT leaders' priorities for 2024 and read the full report here: https://www.snowsoftware.com/resource/it-priorities-report/
About Snow Software
Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.
