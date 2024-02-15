TMCnet News
New TuxCare Partner Program Arms System Integrators with Modernized Linux Security Offerings
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it debuted a new partner program aimed at helping system integrators offer the latest tools for modernizing their customers' Linux security arsenal. Details of the new program are available at www.tuxcare.com/become-system-integrator-partner.
System integrators can now more easily rescue their customers from conventional Linux security processes that are riddled with troublesome reboots and downtime. The TuxCare program ensures that integrators benefit from top-notch training and support as well as discounts and other resources that aid in expanding their suite of solutions to include:
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world's risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com. To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
