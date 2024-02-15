TMCnet News
New IBM Study Explores the Changing Role of Leadership as Businesses in Europe Embrace Generative AI
LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) has launched its new report 'Leadership in the Age of AI.' Based on a survey of 1,600+ senior leaders and C-Suite executives across the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Sweden, the report explores how leadership is transforming as the region's businesses embrace generative AI.
The rise of generative AI in 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. As the technology went mainstream in the consumer market, progressive senior leaders were quick to respond, seeking to secure their place in the emerging transformation.
It's a safe bet that 2024 will be the year businesses follow en masse, and pressure to make the right calls and lead appropriately is being felt across the C-suite. The report found that 96% of respondents who have or plan to deploy generative AI are actively engaged in shaping new ethical and governance frameworks.
As executives across Europe seek to untap the potential of AI while navigating growing security threats and an evolving regulatory and ethics landscape, the report explores what leadership in the age of AI truly entails.
Ana Paula Assis, Chair and General Manager EMEA, IBM commented:
"AI is the definitive gamechanger. A powerful catalyst with the potential to drive transformative global progress. And its rapid ascent is giving Europe, home to 7 of the world's 10 most innovative countries, the chance to play a leading role. But this doesn't make business leaders blind to the challenges. Concerns around governance, ethics and security are top of mind as executives strive to adopt AI safely and responsibly. It's a responsibility which touches every fibre of a business – from its data to its people, to society at large. And success requires the kind of organizational shift few are prepared for."
"While no organization wants to be left behind, in the eyes of their customers, investors, employees, and peers there is a license required to operate this exciting new technology. And that license is trust. This moment calls for trusted leadership, instilling good governance into every action taken. All successful AI strategies will be dependent on effective, responsible AI governance – and getting this right will ensure companies are prepared and ready to reap the benefits of the AI revolution."
Key findings include:
Responding to mounting pressure
Maintaining focus on continuous skills development
"European policymakers need active, long-term engagement from business leaders to deliver a regulatory framework that's effective and fit for purpose," commented Bola Rotibi, Chief of Enterprise Research, CCS Insight. She added that, "Improving skills by investing in accessible AI and gen AI training and education programs and seeking experienced support will ensure that both technologies will be used effectively across the organization."
Watsonx is IBM's pioneering AI and data platform based on three components: a studio to build and train foundation models, a data store designed specifically for the needs of AI, and a governance toolkit to ensure safe use. The platform takes a holistic approach, embedding ethical principles and governance at every level to enable companies to deploy trusted, responsible, and accountable AI.
IBM recommends four key principles for an AI strategy:
For more information on the Leadership in the Age of AI report, please visit our blog here
Methodology
In partnership with Censuswide, IBM interviewed 1,633 senior business decision makers in companies with 500+ employees across the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Sweden in September 2023. This was a minimum of 250 respondents per market with at least 100 respondents in each market at C-suite level and from 15+ different industries and sectors such as Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecoms and Utilities.
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications, airline, and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.
Press Contact
Tineke Mertens, External Relations Leader, IBM EMEA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ibm-study-explores-the-changing-role-of-leadership-as-businesses-in-europe-embrace-generative-ai-301980755.html
SOURCE IBM
