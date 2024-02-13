[November 07, 2023] New OptiTrack Motion Capture Cameras Maximize Tracking Accuracy at Long Range Tweet

Today, OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems, announced its three most-advanced motion capture cameras; the PrimeX 120, PrimeX 120W and SlimX 120. The new higher-resolution cameras offer the accuracy expected of OptiTrack with higher resolution and increased field of view. These new features enable larger tracking areas for a wider variety of training and simulation scenarios, and larger cinematic virtual production studios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107910032/en/ OptiTrack announces new motion capture cameras for maximum tracking accuracy at long ranges (Graphic: Business Wire) "OptiTrack has built more than 30,000 3D motion tracking systems in all shapes and sizes. These new cameras open thedoor to larger venues where we can track more markers that are closer together, and farther away, than we've ever tracked before," said OptiTrack Executive Vice President Stephanie Hines "When your application requires best-in-class precision in a very large volume, nothing compares with the accuracy and durability of the OptiTrack PrimeX 120 and SlimX 120 cameras."



Each of the three new cameras features OptiTrack's highest-yet resolution, 12 megapixels. The PrimeX 120 features a standard 24mm lens while the PrimeX 120W comes with an 18mm lens with a wider field of view. The Slim X 120 is available with a 24mm or 18mm wide lens. The PrimeX and SlimX 120 cameras lenses are custom designed with low distortion, "fast glass" for optimal marker tracking and true 10-bit grayscale depth which reduces quantization noise and improves precision, resulting in perfectly crisp images, better centroids and better 3D accuracy.

The PrimeX 120 and PrimeX 120W cameras track active markers, the benchmark for low latency virtual reality tracking, ground truth systems for augmented reality, and high subject count robotics. The PrimeX cameras easily identify and track passive markers, or retroreflective markers, including spheres, hemispheres, and even flat reflective discs. The SlimX 120 is capable of tracking active markers and is a smaller, less obvious option for applications that require the cameras to be more discreet, like a virtual production set or location-based virtual reality. To ensure the company's exacting quality standards, the PrimeX 120, PrimeX 120W and SlimX 120 cameras are designed and manufactured at OptiTrack's headquarters in Oregon (U.S.). Systems can pair Primex 120, PrimeX 120W and SlimX 120 cameras with any other PrimeX or Prime Color camera to create the optimal configuration for any use case and deliver the highest 3D tracking accuracy to any environment. The PrimeX and SlimX 120 cameras work together with OptiTrack's new Motive 3.1 3D motion capture software featuring Trained Markersets, continuous calibration, skeletal solver and more. Combined, OptiTrack cameras and Motive software enable users to see and analyze tracking data to inform everything from robotics and movement sciences to video game animation, cinematic virtual production and location-based virtual reality. The PrimeX 120, PrimeX 120W and SlimX 120 cameras are available for pre-order now. For more information, visit www.optitrack.com/cameras. About OptiTrack OptiTrack is the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems through its 3D precision, low latency output, easy to use workflows, as well as a host of developer tools. Serving primary markets in drone and ground robot tracking, movement sciences, virtual production and character animation for film and games as well as virtual reality or mixed reality tracking, OptiTrack remains the most widely used tracking solution and is the favorite of world leading academia research and professional teams whose requirements are the most demanding in the world. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107910032/en/

