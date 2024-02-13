TMCnet News
New ThreatX Capabilities Empower Security Teams to Correlate & Block Threats to APIs from the Edge to Runtime
ThreatX, the leading API and application protection platform, today announced new capabilities for its Runtime API and Application Protection (RAAP) solution. ThreatX RAAP helps CISOs and security teams extend APIs and app protection to containerized environments. ThreatX delivers this capability through a unified solution that protects against runtime threats originating at the network edge and within cloud workloads.
As applications and workloads move to the cloud, both these apps and the APIs that drive them face a new set of threats. East-west cloud traffic, zero days that evade edge defenses (such as Log4J), insider threats, and runtime-specific attacks all increase risk to APIs and applications. The new ThreatX capabilities close these gaps by delivering comprehensive visibility into and protection of API and apps - from the edge to runtime.
The ThreatX RAAP solution is designed to protect against runtime threats within Kubernetes (K8) environments. Leveraging Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology, ThreatX RAAP positions security teams to discover unknown APIs; detect and protect against zero days; and track suspicious east/west traffic, insider threats, and malicious OS-level commands. In addition, ThreatX RAAP provides the ability to alert Security Operations or block these attacks in real-time.
New capabilities of the ThreatX RAAP include:
The ThreatX RAAP solution is easily deployed as a sidecar container within a Kubernetes environment. ThreatX RAAP inspects network traffic anywhere within your cloud workloads without requiring an in-line deployment. ThreatX RAAP may be deployed as a standalone solution or coupled with the ThreatX API & Application Protection - Edge solution.
Learn more about ThreatX's latest runtime protection capabilities by taking a product tour or visiting us at KubeCon 2023 (Booth 037) November 7th - 9th in Chicago, IL. Be sure to follow ThreatX on LinkedIn for more event details.
About ThreatX
ThreatX is managed API and application protection that lets you secure them from the edge to runtime with confidence, not complexity. It blocks botnets and advanced attacks in real time, letting enterprises keep attackers at bay without lifting a finger. Trusted by companies in every industry across the globe, ThreatX profiles attackers and blocks advanced risks to protect APIs and applications 24/7. Learn more at https://www.threatx.com.
