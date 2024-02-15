TMCnet News
|
New iCIMS Research Serves as Wake-Up Call for Employers: Nearly 60% of Candidates Never Hear Back from the Company After Applying
The report evaluates the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to applying to some of the biggest European-based brands
LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great experiences lead to great hires, yet new research reveals many of the most prominent organisations based in Europe are lagging innovation and providing a subpar application experience for job seekers. iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, published the European Talent Experience Report 2023, which highlights the pain points of finding and applying to jobs, and how talent teams can modernise processes to attract and hire the best workers.
The research was conducted by students at the French business school, HEC Junior Conseil. The students evaluated various criteria across the job search and application process at nearly 250 of Europe's largest companies across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, retail and more.
The results confirm that many organisations have room to improve:
"Candidates interact with modern tech in their everyday lives, and they are used to intuitive systems and processes that just work," said Darren Crowder, head of field innovation, EMEA, iCIMS. "Leaders can use this research to understand how they can improve the experience talent has with their employer brand and better capture top talent. At the end of the day, bad experiences impact your organisation's bottom line."
From finding a job to following up post-interview, job seekers expect a eamless and personalised experience. Here's how employers can meet those expectations:
"It's easy to assume that new technologies like automation and AI are the antithesis to human connection. But I believe they can be the opposite," said Eric Gellé, SVP of EMEA, iCIMS. "Effective TA tech can streamline laborious recruiting processes and make systems simpler for candidates, humanising the talent journey. Utilising tech of the future is the only way to stay ahead of your competitors and make the job search less painful for candidates, and recruiters."
Download the iCIMS European Talent Experience Report 2023 now to explore trends and experiences from Europe's largest brands, and success stories from Specsavers and Uber on creating exceptional talent experiences. Discover job seeker and employee expectations in the U.S., as well as more transformational customer stories here.
About iCIMS, Inc.
Contact:
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265172/iCIMS_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-icims-research-serves-as-wake-up-call-for-employers-nearly-60-of-candidates-never-hear-back-from-the-company-after-applying-301976521.html
01/20/2009
06/05/2009
Lunch
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 12:00pm
Special Presentation TBA
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
How Smart Buildings are a Growing Part of The Smart City
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 9:15-10:00am