New Synchrony Learning Center Expands to Serve Hundreds of Thousands of Small Businesses and Healthcare Providers
A Free Suite of Specialized Courses, Tools and Tips Help Merchants, Dealers and Wellness Providers Increase their Knowledge and Help Grow Their Businesses
Company Provides Small Business Owners with Robust Content on Credit and Financing, Compliance, Sales and Marketing, Business Best Practices and Cybersecurity
STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced the launch of the Synchrony Small Business Learning Center, a new digital learning platform designed to help Synchrony's small business partners operate and grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The platform will help Synchrony small merchants, dealers, and wellness providers learn how credit and financing works, incorporate it into their business model, leverage it to enhance customer experiences, and help drive sales.
Synchrony's Learning Center builds on the company's many innovative, turnkey business tools.
The Small Business Learning Center will offer:
Additionally, small merchants and dealers can access the Learning Center via Business Center, Synchrony's powerful online business platform. All Synchrony partner financing activities, from processing applications to transacting sales, and access to Learning Center, are now consolidated into a single location, helping merchants save time. Synchrony health and wellness partners will continue to access Learning Center via Provider Center.
Building on Synchrony's Long Commitment to Small Businesses
Small businesses play a critical role in the economy and face unique challenges. According to the Small Business Association (SBA), businesses of 500 employees or fewer make up 99.9 percent of all U.S. businesses and 99.7 percent of firms with paid employees, equating to 61.7 million workers. Small business workers contribute 43.5 percent of the gross domestic product in the U.S. annually.
Synchrony's Learning Center builds on the company's many innovative, turnkey business tools that help enable hundreds of thousands of small businesses to manage, market and grow their businesses, including:
Small businesses throughout the United States are already seeing success from Synchrony's assets. For example, Day's Jewelers, an employee-owned company with locations in Maine and New Hampshire, leverages the Learning Center. "Our business has flourished, thanks to the invaluable partnership we share with Synchrony," said Liz Mahoney, VP of Store Operations, Day's Jewelers. "Our financing program, complemented by Synchrony's ongoing support via a host of tools and services, has been a cornerstone to our success."
"Synchrony understands the challenges that our small business partners faced during the pandemic and beyond," said Curtis Howse, Executive Vice President & CEO, Synchrony Home & Auto. "Our new Small Business Learning Center is a timely resource, providing essential knowledge that empowers small businesses to thrive. This platform speeds the learning process and equips users with the skills necessary to succeed in today's competitive market while at the same time simplifying their access to Synchrony's financing options."
Synchrony has provided financing options to retailers for more than 90 years. With more than 460,000 merchant and provider locations and 70 million active accounts, Synchrony's shopping and payment innovations enable businesses to improve their sales and maintain customer loyalty while providing shoppers with secure, convenient, and personalized shopping experiences.
