[November 06, 2023] New Fortress Energy Signs FSRU Charter to Start Operations of LNG Import Terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil in January 2024

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to charter the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit ("FSRU") Energos Winter from Petrobras starting in December 2023. The FSRU Energos Winter will be immediately deployed to Terminal Gas Sul ("TGS"), NFE's newest LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil which will start commercial operations ahead of schedule in January 2024. "We are extremely pleased to reach this agreement with Petrobras and begin operations at the TGS terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil ahead of schedule in January 2024. The TGS terminal is a unique, high-growth opportunity for NFE, as connection to the pipeline system in south Brazil offers a diverse and near-term set of opportunities across power and gas supply," said Andrew Dete, Managing Director of New Fortress Energy. The Energos Winter will be sub-chartered by NFE through the remaining term of the Petrobras charter with Energos infrastructure and then direct-chartered by NFE on a long-term basis with Energos. This will enable NFE to commence commercial operations at TGS in January 2024 and continue uninterrupted service on a long-term basis. Energos Infrastructure, the owner of the Energos Winter, is owned 80% by funds managed by Apollo and 20% by NFE. The transactions described in this press release are subject to customary terms and conditions. About New Fortress Energy Inc. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world's transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company's assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world. <> Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this communication other than historical information are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and relate to future events, our future financial performance or our projected business results. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "expects," "may," "will," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these terms or other comparable words. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to: expectations related to maintenance and repair work of Puerto Rico's power system and grid; ability to improve grid stability in Puerto Rico; the ability of the project to transition to a cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy system; and satisfaction of the terms and conditions with respect to the transactions. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results or events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: unknown and unforeseen risks related to the development, construction or commissioning schedule of the facilities, including failure to meet design and engineering specifications, incompatibility of systems, delays and schedule changes, high costs and expenses, and regulatory and legal challenges, among others; the receipt of permits, approvals and authorizations from governmental and regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; we will be unable to operationalize our plans for the projects and derive the benefits expected; common risks related to successful integration of the businesses; breach or failure by the parties to comply with the covenants and obligations under the agreements; nonpayment or nonperformance of obligations by the parties; inability to realize the anticipated benefits from the project or our partnerships; adverse regional, national, or international economic conditions, adverse capital market conditions and adverse political developments; business disruption following the transaction; and the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of NFE's forward-looking statements. Other known or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even though our situation may change in the future. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in New Fortress Energy Inc.'s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106408637/en/

